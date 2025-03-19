 Skip to main content
The Y Code adds Well Kept eye serum to its men’s skincare product line

For men with eye-related skincare issues, these three serums may solve your problem

The Y Code

Like many men’s skincare companies, The Y Code was started to fill a significant gender-based hole — specifically, to deliver quality products in the men’s skincare market. But the most recent offerings that the company is calling its “hero” products are very different from many market products in that they’re fairly specialized and designed to solve a defined set of issues.

The problems targeted by Well Kept eye serums

Well Kept eye serum
The Y Code

The products are grouped under the product name Well Kept, and there are three of them, all of which were released in January. The problems they target are dark circles, inflammation, and fine lines, and their official name is Well Kept//Advanced Eye Serum for Men.

The ingredients they contain are impressively holistic. These are algae-based eye serums that contain a high concentration of beet root, CO2-extracted wild ginger, and wild gentian root. These extracts work together to reduce dark circles and inflammation while promoting long-term improvements in skin texture and tone.

There are three separate serums — low, medium, and high melanin — and they’re labeled accordingly, i.e., M-, M, and M+. The reason for this separation is to ensure a perfect match for all skin shades, although the company claims that M suits 85% of all skin tones.

All three shades also support effective and healthy vitamin D absorption, which is significant, given that the sun is a primary and vital source of this important vitamin. The serums come in small, grab-and-go tubes made of recyclable aluminum, and they’re designed so that the cap reseals with a single tap after each use.

A bold statement about the packaging of men’s skincare products

Well Kept eye serum
The Y Code

When founder and CEO Freddie Sheridan started The Y Code, he had some spicy things to say about the men’s skincare products that it was bringing to market.

“When we started this journey, we recognized that many men’s skincare ranges were ultimately women’s products disguised in masculine packaging,” Sheridan stated. “Our goal has been to redesign men’s skincare from the ground up to truly cater to men’s skin, their unique concerns, and the specific outcomes they are looking to achieve.”

The mission statement in the second half of that quote may sound familiar, but Sheridan is also a strong believer in one of the trends that’s keying the growth of men’s skincare products.

“We encourage men to see skincare as an extension of their wellness routine,” he added. “Well Kept is a short regimen that goes hand in hand with the dedication they invest in their personal development, fitness, nutrition, and emotional well-being that will have them looking and feeling like the best possible versions of themselves.”

The three serums can be found on The Y Code website, where they retail for $59. The M+ formula features extra hydration as well as added vitamin D absorption capability.  The M- version addresses issues such as redness and early aging, and all of these serums also implement tone-specific light-reflecting technology. Finally, The Y Code also offers a number of videos designed to provide explicit instructions on how to use these products.

