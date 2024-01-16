 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We swear by this serum for reducing dark circles around eyes

Victoria Garcia
By
The Caldera + Lab The Icon Men's Eye Serum
Caldera + Lab

When it comes to taking care of your skin, it is important to have a few products in your medicine cabinet that will help you look and feel your best. If you suffer from dark circles or puffiness under your eyes due to lack of sleep, age or dehydration, there is an easy way to fix this common skincare concern. The Caldera + Lab The Eyecon is a men’s eye serum that was created to help reduce fine lines, dark circles and puffiness. If there is one skincare change you should make in 2024, let it be adding this product to your routine.

Why you should buy the Caldera + Lab The Eyecon Serum

There are several different ways to get rid of under eye bags. You can use a few different home remedies or purchase this serum that will give you a more youthful and well-rested complexion. With a combination of peptides, adaptogens and rich plant stem cell extracts, this nourishing eye serum addresses fine lines, dark circles and puffiness, while also hydrating the under eye area. It offers an aloe scent and is free of gluten, aluminum, parabens and silicones, so it won’t cause irritation when used with other products.

Recommended Videos

So, how exactly do you use the Caldera + Lab The Eyecon Serum? This powerful serum can be used day and night and should be applied after cleansing and toning your face. A little goes a long, so be sure to only use about one or two pumps. Use your ring finger to apply the formula to your under eye by starting at the corner and working inward. Once this step is complete, you can add other serums such as Vitamin C, then finish the routine with your favorite moisturizer.

Whether you are looking to perfect your daytime or nighttime skincare routine, this men’s under eye serum will help you along the way. It is an easy way to make sure you look rejuvenated and well-rested, even if you don’t get that full eight hours of sleep. If a serum isn’t your thing, there are also a bunch of eye creams out there that will give your the same results.

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Onsen etiquette: Learn the 7 basic rules of Japan’s traditional hot spring baths
Unspoken rules of Japanese onsen
onsen japan man

Most Americans only take one trip to Japan in their life, which is understandable given its location on the other side of the globe. So, if you do go, you absolutely must visit an onsen, a geothermally heated spring with water that contains multiple beneficial minerals. Trust us, you'll never find another experience like this anywhere else in the world.

Japanese onsen have been in use since before records were kept. Thousands of them dot the country's many islands. Onsen can be either free-standing or attached to a hotel or ryokan. The pools are, more often than not, separated by gender, either through partitions, separate bathing areas, or alternating bathing times.

Read more
The 15 best beard oils reviewed for the modern man
Man putting product on his face and beard.

Growing a beard is an automated process. Your body does it for you. And, if you're blessed with highly hirsute genes, your beard might even grow out thick and lush in the exact shape to frame your face. But that's not the case for most men, who see their beards grow out patchy and unruly. To tame and manicure that face monster properly, you're going to need to put in some grooming time. One of the most basic elements in a man's grooming arsenal? Beard oil.

Beard oil keeps your whiskers soft, staving off unwelcome itchiness and smoothing the hair into a presentable condition. No matter the season, we suggest you eschew the big, bushy beard in favor of a neat, trim version. Beard oil can help keep your beard looking its best. You don’t want just any product, though — you want to invest in quality. Behold, the best beard oils reviewed for the modern man.
Best Beard Oil
Kiehl’s Nourishing Beard Grooming Oil

Read more
Here are the best places to store your cologne to ensure it lasts
Where's the best place to keep cologne? Find out how to store it.
Cologne bottles

One harsh lesson that every adult must learn is that where and how you store your belongings matters. The most obvious example is fine wine- it can't age like, well, fine wine if it's stored improperly. You can really ruin that lovely bottle of Beaujolais your godparents gave you by keeping it tucked next to a boiler. Cologne, it turns out, is much the same. You're investing money and time into your men's cologne collection, and it's important to protect it. The good news is that it's also easy. Read on to find the dos and don'ts of storing your cologne and keeping it smelling great for years to come.
First- does cologne go bad?
It depends on who you ask. Fragrance experts differ on the shelf life of colognes and perfumes, but the general consensus is that the average shelf life is between three to five years. If you find a cologne that smells strongly of vinegar or causes skin irritation, it's definitely time to toss it. However, this obvious "expiration" is not very common. Many collectors keep colognes and perfumes for decades, embracing any changes that have occurred over time, such as a darkening of the liquid or a deepening of a particular fragrance note. Cologne really only serves one purpose, so if you still enjoy the scent, keep spritzing it.

Steam heat
While movies and TV shows often depict characters selecting colognes from the medicine cabinet after cheerfully wiping steam off the mirror, that steam is an example of a major problem. Namely, high moisture and temperature fluctuation which are likely to make your cologne smell different and expire faster. A bathroom changes its temperature pretty often, more so if there is a window there to open, so it's best to keep all fragrances out. It's also safer to minimize the amount of glass kept in the bathroom.

Read more