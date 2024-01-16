We swear by this serum for reducing dark circles around eyes

When it comes to taking care of your skin, it is important to have a few products in your medicine cabinet that will help you look and feel your best. If you suffer from dark circles or puffiness under your eyes due to lack of sleep, age or dehydration, there is an easy way to fix this common skincare concern. The Caldera + Lab The Eyecon is a men’s eye serum that was created to help reduce fine lines, dark circles and puffiness. If there is one skincare change you should make in 2024, let it be adding this product to your routine.

Why you should buy the Caldera + Lab The Eyecon Serum

There are several different ways to get rid of under eye bags. You can use a few different home remedies or purchase this serum that will give you a more youthful and well-rested complexion. With a combination of peptides, adaptogens and rich plant stem cell extracts, this nourishing eye serum addresses fine lines, dark circles and puffiness, while also hydrating the under eye area. It offers an aloe scent and is free of gluten, aluminum, parabens and silicones, so it won’t cause irritation when used with other products.

So, how exactly do you use the Caldera + Lab The Eyecon Serum? This powerful serum can be used day and night and should be applied after cleansing and toning your face. A little goes a long, so be sure to only use about one or two pumps. Use your ring finger to apply the formula to your under eye by starting at the corner and working inward. Once this step is complete, you can add other serums such as Vitamin C, then finish the routine with your favorite moisturizer.

Whether you are looking to perfect your daytime or nighttime skincare routine, this men’s under eye serum will help you along the way. It is an easy way to make sure you look rejuvenated and well-rested, even if you don’t get that full eight hours of sleep. If a serum isn’t your thing, there are also a bunch of eye creams out there that will give your the same results.