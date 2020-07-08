The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Chilean poet Pablo Neruda once said that the eyes are the window to your soul. Unfortunately, we can’t save your soul, but the right skincare products can save your eyes from dark circles and puffiness caused by a lack of sleep, too much stress, or heavy drinking, which are all bound to happen given the current state of affairs.

But before you slab on moisturizer around your eyes as a quick fix, take pause. The skin underneath our peepers are much more delicate and sensitive than the rest of our face, and using the wrong product could cause swelling, dryness, or irritation. Instead, we suggest investing in some quality eye creams that are formulated for your undereye’s needs, so you can look less haggard for your next Zoom call. Because during these tumultuous times, we need all the help we can get. Ahead are some of our favorite eye creams.

Best Eye Cream Overall: Skinceuticals Age Eye Complex

Some of the most well-manicured men have fallen head-over-heels with Skinceuticals (count influencers Moti Ankari and Joey Zauzig among them), and it’s easy to see why after trying the brand’s silky eye cream, which feels luxurious enough to put on our sensitive undereye area. Containing a proprietary formula of fruit extracts and flavonoids that help wipe out the appearance of dark circles and crow’s feet, Skinceutical’s eye cream was one of our recipients for The Manual 2020 Grooming Awards.

Other Eye Creams We Love

Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Eye

Perricone MD knows how to make top-notch skincare products for aging skin, especially eye creams. We saw a reduction in the appearance of fine lines around eyes after religiously using Cold Plasma+ Eye.

Dr. Dennis Gross Stress SOS Eye Cream

As the name states, this is basically an immediate potion for sleepless eyes. Vitamin B3 helps keep skin hydrated, while caffeine fights puffiness.

Lumin Dark Circle Defense

Lumin’s eye cream delivers some soul-saving results at a fraction of the price of luxury skincare brands.

Dr. Loretta Tightening Eye Gel

We can’t get enough of Dr. Loretta’s eye gel, which has firmed up the skin around our eye area, and gotten rid of the appearance of crow’s feet.

Brickell Eye Cream for Men

A natural eye cream — marketed for men — that does what it’s supposed to do. Can’t argue with any of that.

Supergoop! Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40

The area around your eyes is especially susceptible to harmful UV damage. Protect yourself with this hypoallergenic sunscreen.

Corsx Advanced Snail Peptide Eye Cream

South Korean skincare brand Cosrx is a cult favorite among beauty aficionados, and this eye cream — containing collagen-boosting peptides — works well on anyone.

