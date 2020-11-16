The 10 Best Green Teas to Buy in 2020, Reviewed

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Green tea is the work of the gods, an invigorating beverage that both energizes and improves health. If you’re not already into the stuff, you should probably change your ways.

Whether in the form of a pleasant upper like matcha or a CBD-laced mellowing agent, it is arguably the best tea out there. Green tea is great on its own in its many incarnations as well as a powerful addition to beverages like beer and energy drinks. It supports brain function, hydrates your body, and is full of beneficial antioxidants. Did we mention that it’s delicious as well?

In short, there aren’t many drinks as generous as green tea. It just keeps giving, nourishing your mind and body. But that doesn’t mean every form is worth sipping. Focus on the following to get a real feel for green tea’s superpowers.

Best Overall: Kimikura Premium Japanese Green Tea

This green tea from Kakegawa, Japan is full of feathery finesse and tremendous flavor. There’s a purity and harmony to the tea, which shows a great balance between sweetness and astringency.

Best for Weight Loss: Yogi Green Tea Blueberry Slim Life

Green tea is often a great option for those in the midst of a weight loss program, however rigorous. This one from Yogi adds a nice kick of hibiscus and blueberry along with added root and extract elements to boost stamina, all while still offering some nice green tea undertones.

Best Organic: Vahdam Organic Himalayan

In addition to tasting great and being certified organic, this tea is the work of an outfit that pushes to source its product ethically and leave the smallest environmental footprint as possible. Also, the pyramid tea bags are a nice touch.

Best Loose Leaf: Harney & Sons Japanese Sencha

This offering is a delectable mashup of green teas from the Japanese province of Shizuoka. Medium in body, it boasts intriguing vegetal notes and a nice grassiness.

Best Caffeine-Free: 365 Organic Decaffeinated

This Whole Foods riff makes up for the lack of caffeine with a nice round flavor and pleasant fragrance. A pinch of citrus in the form of lemon myrtle enhances the tea, affording a kick of brightness.

Best for Travel: Rishi Matcha Travel Packs

These sticks of organic green tea powder are as appetizing and healthful as they are easy to stash away as you travel. It’s quality matcha that’s simply tossed into your favorite bottle with some H2O, shaken, and enjoyed.

Best Matcha: Naoki Ceremonial Blend

Housed in a beautiful canister and made from shade-grown tea rooted in the hills of Uji south of Kyoto, this matcha is hard to beat. It’s great in smoothies and lattes and offers robust flavor and color.

Best Iced Tea: Tazo Iced Green Tea

The folks at Tazo in the mighty Pacific Northwest have been making quality teas since the mid-90s. This iced green tea is perhaps the best in the entire lineup, sweetened just the right amount to cut into the subtle bitterness.

Best Flavored: Republic of Tea Kiwi Pear

Upon tasting this wonderful infused green tea you’ll wonder why you never thought to pair kiwi with pear. It’s a stellar marriage that plays nicely atop a sturdy green tea backdrop, equal parts fruity and earthy.

Most Refreshing: Stash Tea Moroccan Mint

One of the many great things about green tea is its ability to complement so many other flavors. Mint is a go-to in that regard and this offering form Stash capitalizes on the tasty and extremely refreshing partnership.

