5 Reasons to Try CBD Tea and 5 Best CBD Teas to Try

At the outset, the hot or cold beverage we know and love as tea has a lot going for it. There’s the modest dose of caffeine and all those antioxidants. Don’t forget a great taste (to some, we know some people hate tea, but we can agree to disagree). A rich place in cultures ranging from Europe to the Middle East to Asia and beyond. (Per person, Turkey is by far the largest consumer of tea, FYI, with England coming in third, right after the Emerald Isle right off its west coast.) What could possibly make this perennially prized beverage better? A few milligrams of cannabidiol, as it turns out, better known as CBD.

You probably know the basics about tea already (green, black, herbal, good with lemon, good with milk and sugar, kind of led to the Opium Wars, and so on) so let’s cover the basics on CBD. (If you want to read more in-depth, check out our full article on CBD.)

For starters, folks, though derived from the marijuana plant, CBD won’t get you high. As Keith Dolo, CEO of cannabis extract producer Sproutly, explains it: “CBD and THC are two of many compounds that are derived from the marijuana plant. Unlike THC, CBD does not have psychoactive properties and does not produce a high or intoxication.”

So what does CBD do for a human being? Dolo stated that CBD is “being studied for therapeutic uses.” Hilal Tabsh, the vice president of marketing from Aceso, another leading cannabidiol product producer, expanded on the concept, saying: “Hemp contains naturally occurring phytocannabinoids, which when consumed, interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system. This central regulatory system is known to affect bodily processes such as appetite, mood, and sleep.”

Why do tea and CBD make such a great pair? While CBD won’t get you high, it may get you tired. The caffeine in the tea can help offset the slight sedative effects of the cannabidiol, allowing you to enjoy the full benefits of its potential stress and anxiety reduction and focus enhancement without feeling sluggish.

If all that sounds good, then here are five CBD teas to sip on next tea time.

Best CBD Tea Brands

Buddha Teas CBD Turmeric and Ginger Tea

While not the tastiest tea on the list, this stuff brews into a beverage that’s like a flying side-kick of healthiness. Not that getting kicked is good for you. Turmeric has been used in traditional medicines for thousands of years, and while that means nothing in terms of actual efficacy, modern medicine has actually proved the benefits of the curcumin it contains, which can reduce the chances of heart disease and cancer. Also, there are 5 milligrams of CBD in there. Drink a cup daily, and you may add some time to your life story.

The Brothers Apothecary CBD Infused Tea

This Portland-based CBD tea purveyor offers eight different blends of tea, from Chai Awakening to Highbiscus (see what they did there?) to Mellow Mint. What all the variations have in common is a sizable 52.8 mg of CBD per serving.

Green Roads Chamomile CBD Tea

If you’re looking for a perfect CBD tea blend for relaxing in the evening, then Green Roads Chamomile CBD Tea should be on your list. Caffeine free and soothing in taste, this tea has a moderate seven milligrams of CBD made from hemp grown in the United States. It comes in bags that brew into a perfect before-bed cup in about five to seven minutes.

Glow Water CBD Tea

Glow Water offers three different CBD teas, each of which was formulated with a different user experience in mind. There’s the Sleep CBD Tea, and you can guess what that’s about. The company also makes a Calm CBD Tea, and ditto there, we’ll wager. Finally, Glow Water offers Restore CBD Tea, and that one was blended to help reduce aches and soreness and to help your body repair itself on the cellular level after a workout or other strenuous physical activity.

One Love Tea CBD Tea

An offshoot of established tea brand One Love Tea, the on-the-nose-named CBD Tea offers myriad loose-leaf CBD teas, both with and without caffeine; CBD Match Green Tea Powder; CBD Turmeric Golden Milk Powder; and multiple tea-related products. The company’s blends include several flavors not to be missed, including Apple Pie Green Tea and Mango Magic Honeybush.

Last updated July 2020.

