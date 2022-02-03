Make These 5 Easy Appetizers for Your Super Bowl Party

For this Super Bowl, why not make a crowd favorite — a dip? Not only can dips be creamy and savory, but they can also be meaty or even refreshing. As a bonus, these various dips are also delicious with an array of game day favorites such as chips, pretzels, and raw veggies slices. While there are plenty of dip recipes out there, The Manual has collected some of the tastiest, most creative, and easy-to-make dip recipes from chefs and food bloggers. Trust us — these dips will be a big hit at the Super Bowl party.

Spinach Artichoke Dip with Caramelized Shallots Recipe

A twist on the classic dip, this Spinach Dip Recipe is from Good Culture, a company focused on high-quality dairy products. Good Culture never uses any preservatives, gums, or artificial ingredients in any of its products. Their sour cream is a creamy revelation and filled with live and active cultures.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Yield: 2 cups of dip

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

2 large shallots, thinly sliced

1 fresh spinach bundle, or 10 ounces packaged

16 ounces of Good Culture Probiotic Sour Cream

9 ounces of artichoke hearts, roughly chopped

.5 cup shredded vegan or dairy parmesan cheese

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp dried thyme

.5 tsp pink sea salt

Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Fresh parsley, dill, or chives to garnish, optional

Method:

Add the olive oil to a large pan and place over low heat. Add the sliced shallots and a pinch of salt, and cook for 5 minutes undisturbed. Stir the shallots every 5 minutes until golden and soft, about 20 minutes total. Add the fresh spinach, and heat until just wilted, about 3-5 minutes. In a large mixing bowl, combine the sour cream, artichoke hearts, parmesan, and spices. Add the spinach and shallot mixture to the sour cream, and stir gently until combined. Taste for seasoning, and cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 48 hours. When ready to enjoy, remove from the refrigerator and garnish with fresh herbs. Serve with toasted bread and crisp raw vegetables.

Sweet Onion Dip Recipe

This creamy and onion-forward dip is from Adele’s in Nashville, Tennessee and a perfect recipe for a big crowd of football fans. While Adele’s was kind enough to share their homemade potato chips recipe, this dip is also great with your favorite store-bought chips as well.

Prep Time: 20 minute

Total Time: 40 minutes

Yield: 3 cups of dip

Ingredients:

For Sweet Onion Dip:

2 pounds of Vidalia onions, caramelized (once cooked, will yield about 1 cup)

1 cup plain Greek yogurt (chef uses Chobani)

1 cup creme fraiche

1 cup sour cream

1/8 cup chives, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

For Potato Chips:

7 unpeeled medium potatoes, or about 2 pounds

2 quarts ice water

5 tsp salt

3 tsp Malt vinegar powder

2 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp black pepper

Cooking oil

Method:

For Dip:

On a large sheet tray, spread cooked onions and allow to cool once caramelized. In a large bowl, mix together yogurt, crème fraiche, sour cream, chives, and salt/pepper. Once onions are cooled, give them a rough chop and add to the yogurt mixture. Refrigerate. Serve with a pinch of chopped chives as garnish.

For Chips:

Using a mandolin or metal cheese slicer, cut potatoes into very thin slices. In a large bowl, add sliced potatoes, ice water, and salt. Soak for about 30 minutes. After soaking potatoes, drain the water. Place the soaked potatoes on paper towels and pat dry. In a small bowl, combine malt vinegar powder, salt, and pepper. Set aside. In a cast iron or other heavy skillet, heat 1 ½ inches of oil to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Fry potatoes in batches until golden brown, approximately 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Immediately sprinkle with Kosher salt and pepper. Store in airtight container.

Slow Cooker Chorizo Dip Recipe

For a dip with plenty of meaty flavor, try the Slow Cooker Chorizo Dip from Johnsonville’s corporate chef Cole Hansen. This recipe requires only four ingredients and once combined, can sit in a slow cooker all day, ready to eat. Chef Hansen’s recommendation is to “prepare it 2-3 hours prior to kick-off and keep it warm through the final score.”

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 1 1/2 hours

Yield: 16 servings

Ingredients:

1 package (16 ounces) Johnsonville Fresh Chorizo Ground Sausage

2 cans (10 ounces each) diced tomatoes with green chilies, drained

2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, cut into cubes

1 package (16 ounces) processed American cheese, cut into cubes

Tortilla chips or assorted fresh vegetables

Method:

In a skillet, cook and crumble sausage over medium heat until sausage is browned and the internal temperature is 160 F; about 10 minutes. Drain if desired. Transfer sausage to a slow cooker. Add tomatoes with chilies and cheeses. Cover and cook on low for 1-1/2 to 2 hours; stirring occasionally. Serve with tortilla chips or fresh vegetables. For stovetop preparation: follow the previous two steps but remove the sausage and set aside. In the same skillet, cook and stir frequently chilies and cheeses over medium-low heat until cheeses are melted; 12-14 minutes. Add sausage, cook and stir until heated through. Serve with tortilla chips or fresh vegetables.

Ceviche Dip Recipe

Not every Super Bowl dip needs to be creamy or meat-forward. Enter this ceviche recipe by Co-founder/Executive Chef Rich Hinojosa of CRUjiente Tacos, an award-winning modern taqueria in Phoenix, Arizona. This spicy and refreshing ceviche is delicious with a hearty serving of tortilla chips.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

1/2 red tomato, small diced

1 tablespoon red onion, finely diced

1/4 bunch cilantro, minced

8 ounce whitefish, small diced

1 small serrano chile, seeded and minced

1/2 jalapeño, seeded and minced

.25 cup lime juice, freshly squeezed

2 tsp kosher salt

Method:

In a small non-reactive bowl, add the fish, jalapeño, and serrano and cover with lime juice. Stir well, let sit for 30-45 min. Stir the fish again, add in the tomatoes, onion, salt and cilantro. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary. Pour the contents into a serving bowl. Serve with tortilla chips or tostada shells.

Buckeye Dip Recipe

For those craving something sweet this Super Bowl, try this Buckeye dip recipe from Amber Brady of the food blog, Dessert Now, Dinner Later. What exactly are Buckeyes? This ball-shaped, chocolate-dipped, homemade candy of peanut butter, butter, and vanilla mixed with powdered sugar is a popular local treat in Ohio. This recipe simply takes those flavors and packages them in the form of a rich dip.

This recipe is made with Pre + Probiotic PB2, probiotic peanut butter from PB2. Founded in 2007, PB2 makes a wide range of plant-based products like cashew powder and almond butter. Pre + Probiotic PB2 is a new product that combines powdered peanut butter with prebiotics and probiotics.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

12 tbsp (.75 cup) of Pre + Probiotic PB2

6 tbsp of water

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1 stick of butter, room temperature

1 cup of powdered sugar

Dash of vanilla extract

.25 tsp salt

.5 cup of semi-sweet mini chocolate chips

Method:

Mix the Pre + Probiotic PB2 and water together in a large bowl until combined. Add the cream cheese and butter to the bowl. Use an electric hand mixer to beat ingredients until smooth. Add the powdered sugar, vanilla, and salt. Mix until combined. Fold in mini chocolate chips. Serve immediately with pretzels, graham crackers, or fruit. Enjoy!

