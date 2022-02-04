5 Simple Super Bowl Desserts for Your Game Day Party

We don’t always associate the Super Bowl with dessert, but why not? It’s the game we’ve waited all season for, so we might as well eat the things that bring us pleasure. Don’t get me wrong, we’re all about the dips and snacks and cocktails you should be chowing down on at least through the halftime performance. But as the game winds down and you crave something simple and sweet, you might be short on ideas.

Here are a few winning Super Bowl dessert ideas, to be enjoyed after your many main courses, no matter what the score of the big game.

Pre-Made Desserts for Super Bowl

Mochi

This is instant joy, straight out of the freezer. The doughy, Japanese treat is made out of glutinous rice but reminds of an ice cream ball. No, you don’t need to try to wrap your head around making them. We suggest getting some straight out of the frozen section at Whole Foods or going through a company like My Mochi, which has a tremendous lineup of flavors, from green tea and sweet mango to mint chocolate chip and horchata.

Whole Foods

Grilled Strawberries with Pimm’s Recipe

We love grilling fruit, and while we’re still in the throes of winter watching football, this recipe will remind conjure up breezy summer days ahead. This recipe from Jamie Oliver is quick and easy and utilizes the fruit-friendly flavor of Pimm’s. The berries themselves will bring some brightness to your Super Bowl tray, not to mention look a little like footballs themselves. And, you’ll be ahead of the game for Valentine’s Day, which falls conveniently the day after the game this year.

Prep Time: None

Total Time: 15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 pound strawberries

4 scoops vanilla ice cream

1 tablespoon vanilla sugar

1 tablespoon stem ginger, in syrup

1 splash Pimm’s

Method:

Preheat the grill to high. Hull the strawberries and toss them with the sugar. Finely slice the ginger and stir through the strawberries with 2 tablespoons of gingery syrup. Place in a shallow ovenproof dish. Grill the strawberries for a few minutes, until softened and hot, then add the Pimm’s and stir to scrape up all the sticky bits from the bottom of the dish. Divide the strawberries and juices between four bowls, top with a scoop of ice cream.

Chocolate Pretzels Recipe

This Food Network recipe takes a little longer, but it’s mostly mindless. Better, you’ll end up with a festive dessert that can be customized with sprinkles in the color of your favorite team. It’s made for your gathering, mixing up the saltiness of a classic game-time snack with the richness of the chocolate.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 55 minutes

Yield: 8-10 servings

Ingredients:

2 bags chocolate chips (dark or milk)

1 bag pretzels (logs and bows work best)

Chopped nuts, coconut, sprinkles, or cookies for garnish

Method:

Melt chocolate in a double boiler over medium heat. Quickly dip pretzels in chocolate by hand or with tongs, allowing excess chocolate to run off. Place dipped pretzels on wax paper-lined cookie sheets. Sprinkle with your garnish of choice and allow to harden. Refrigerate if you don’t eat right away (or want them to harden further).

Cinnamon Toast Shooter Recipe

End your Super Bowl party with a bang with this quick-and-easy dessert cocktail. Play after entertaining play on the field calls for a playful drink in your hand. This one reminds you of your favorite cereal as a kid, plus a little kick for sport.

Ingredients:

1 part Whiskeysmith Salted Caramel

1 part bourbon cream

1 part cinnamon liqueur

Method:

Rim a shot glass with cinnamon and sugar. Add all ingredients to the shot glass, top with a dusting of cinnamon or nutmeg, and enjoy.

Editors' Recommendations