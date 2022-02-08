Make These Recipes for the Best Super Bowl Snacks

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

No Super Bowl party is complete without an endless variety of snacks and appetizers. From spicy deviled eggs to guacamole and party mixes, Super Bowl snacks should be flavorful, fun, and plentiful. For expertise on this culinary journey, The Manual has curated five recipes from pitmasters to cookbook authors and pizza experts. One taste of these recipes and your Super Bowl party guests will be singing your praises all year.

Rodney Scott’s Deviled Eggs Recipe

Rodney Scott is a James Beard award-winning pitmaster of Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ and bestselling cookbook author of Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ: Every Day Is a Good Day: A Cookbook. These deviled eggs are upgraded with the addition of Rodney’s Rib Rub, crispy pork skin, and pickles, making this a perfect bite for a Super Bowl party.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Yield: 5-6

Ingredients:

For Deviled Eggs:

12 hard-boiled eggs, peeled

1/2 cup Duke’s mayonnaise

2 teaspoons yellow mustard

1/2 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt

Topping options: Rodney’s Rib Rub, pickle, pork skin crumble

For Rodney’s Original Rib Rub:

1/2 cup kosher salt (we like Diamond Crystal)

1/4 cup MSG

1/4 cup freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup paprika

1/4 cup chili powder

1/4 cup packed light-brown sugar

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons onion powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Method:

For Rib Rub: mix all of the ingredients together and store in an airtight container for up to six months. Halve the hard-boiled eggs lengthwise and gently scoop out the yolks into a bowl. Reserve the empty egg whites. Add the mayonnaise, mustard, and salt to the yolks and mash together with the back of a fork until smooth. Using a small spoon, scoop some of the egg mixture back into the whites, making a bit of a mound. Sprinkle seasoning on each half of deviled egg for some kick and garnish with your chosen topping.

Zia Fries Recipe from Emmy Squared

This recipe for loaded waffle fries comes from Emmy Squared, a Detroit-style pizzeria in New York City. An easy and satisfying dish, this recipe calls for frozen waffle fries and is fantastic for a hungry crowd.

Prep Time: 5-7 minutes (plus cook time for fries)

Total Time: 30 minutes

Yield: 2-4

Ingredients:

Frozen waffle fries — cook using specific instructions provided

5 ounces hatch chili pimento cheese

3 ounces bacon

2 ounces ranch dressing

1 1/2 green onion

Method:

Preheat oven according to the instructions provided on the frozen waffle fries, then cook fries to desired tenderness. When the fries are done, remove from oven and set aside, but leave the oven heated for a later step. While the fries are cooking, cook bacon until crisp. Once the bacon has cooled, roughly chop bacon and move to the side. Top the fries with hatch chili pimento cheese (or other desired pimento cheese) and bacon, and cook in the oven for an additional 5 minutes. Finish with a drizzle of ranch dressing and thinly sliced green onion.

Smoky Guacamole (Guacamole Ahumado) Recipe

A surefire hit, guacamole is a great recipe for any Super Bowl gathering. However, this unique guacamole, courtesy of Pati Jinich, a New York Times bestselling author of the cookbook Pati Jinich Treasures Of The Mexican Table: Classic Recipes, Local Secrets, ratchets up the flavor by charring the chile, garlic, and onions, adding a smoky flavor to the finished guacamole.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Yield: 2 cups

Ingredients:

1 serrano or jalapeño chile, or more to taste

2 garlic cloves, not peeled

1 (1/2-inch-thick) sliced white onion

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

3 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh cilantro leaves and upper stems

3 ripe avocados, halved and pitted with flesh scooped out

Method:

Preheat the broiler, with the rack 2 to 3 inches from the heat source. Put the chile, garlic cloves, and onion slice on a baking sheet lined with foil and broil for 5 to 8 minutes, turning the vegetables halfway through, until charred on all sides. Alternatively, you can toast the vegetables on a comal or large skillet over medium heat, turning them every 3 to 4 minutes until blackened. Remove from the heat. When they are cool enough to handle, peel the garlic cloves and cut the stem from the chile. Coarsely chop the chile, garlic, and onion. Place in a molcajete or bowl, add the lime juice and salt, and mash and mix with a pestle, fork, or wooden spoon until pasty. Add the cilantro and avocados and mash together until the mixture has reached the desired consistency (some people prefer a chunkier guacamole, others like it smooth). Taste for salt and serve.

Bourbon Fondue Recipe

Fondue, a tasty cheese dip that’s great for a crowd, is made even more enticing with the addition of Coopers’ Craft Bourbon. This original recipe is a collaboration between Coopers’ and Chef Ashley James, director of culinary operations at Di Bruno Bros., Philadelphia’s premier location for high-quality cheeses, meats, desserts, and wine. A combination of three different cheeses, this rich fondue is great with an assortment of breads and cured meats.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Yield: 5-6

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Coopers’ Craft Bourbon

1/2 pound Reading Raclette

1/2 pound Seven Sisters Cheese

1/2 pound Cabot Cloth Bound Cheddar

2 tablespoon cornstarch

1 cup dry white wine

1 teaspoon mustard

Few drops of pickle juice

Black pepper

Method:

In a bowl, lightly coat the cornstarch into the cheeses. Over a medium heat, add the wine, half of the bourbon, and the pickle juice. Gradually add the cheese, stirring all the time. Once a smooth mixture is obtained, add the mustard, black pepper, and the remaining bourbon. Enjoy with fresh crusty bread, crostinis, salamis, and anything else you would like to dip into the fondue.

Yuzu Party Mix Recipe

This unique party mix recipe is from Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce, a company that specializes in Japanese style barbecue sauces. While this recipe calls for its Yuzu Japanese Barbecue Sauce, Bachan’s has other flavors like the Hot and Spicy and The Original.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

Yield: 8

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Bachan’s Yuzu Japanese Barbecue Sauce

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

4 1/2 cups rice Chex

4 1/2 cups Crispix

2 cups pretzels

2 cups mini bagel chips

1 cup rice crackers

1 cup dry roasted nuts of choice

Method:

Heat the oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit and arrange the racks in the top and bottom thirds. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. In a very small pot over low heat, melt the butter and whisk in in the Bachan’s Yuzu Japanese Barbecue Sauce, garlic powder, and onion powder. Mix together the Chex, Crispix, pretzels, bagel chips, rice crackers, and nuts in a very large mixing bowl. Pour half of the melted butter mix over the bowl and gently toss to coat evenly, then pour in the remaining butter mix and toss evenly. Doing it in two batches will ensure even coating. Spread the mix onto the prepared baking sheets in an even layer and bake, stirring every 15 minutes, until lightly brown and crisp, for 40-50 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes and enjoy!

