This is the Best Guacamole Recipe Ever (Because it Has Tequila)



Now that the Super Bowl is upon us, scores of people are going to be preparing epic spreads to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. Whether you care about football or not, we all know a Super Bowl party is judged not on the commercials, but on the food you get there. There will be wings, maybe sub sandwiches, and of course, chips and dips.

When it comes to party-ready dips, there are few that can top a good, homemade guacamole. The mix of creamy avocado, fresh cilantro (if you’re one of those who hate cilantro, well, we can right here and now agree to disagree), and just the right amount of spice makes guacamole pretty much the perfect thing to put on a chip.

The great thing about guacamole, too — aside from its Aztec roots and the fact that the word comes from the Nahuatl words āhuacatl, which means “avocado,” and molli, which means “sauce”— is that it is both super easy to make and customizable to your tastes. If you like it spicy, you can sure as heck have a spicy AF guacamole by finding your favorite pepper (habaneros for us) and adding that in (don’t want to deal with peppers? Just add your favorite hot sauce). If you hate cilantro (or it tastes like soap to you), well then you don’t have to add it — even if you will be missing out.

When it comes to our tastes here at The Manual, we love all of the stuff above, but we also love something else equally: putting booze in our food. With that in mind, we took one of our favorite dips and booze-ified it.

Below, you’ll find a recipe for a tequila-spiked guac that will be the hit at the next party. Just make sure you put the tequila in with the other ingredients and not directly into your mouth while making it.

(That being said, if you want to do that, just make sure you have enough tequila! Need some ideas for what bottle of agave to buy? Here are some options if you’re looking for a value buy. If you’re looking for a sipper to go with your guac, check out these buys.)

Tequila-Spiked Guacamole

Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados

2 tbsp minced red onion

2 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp black pepper

.5 tsp salt

.25 – .5 beefsteak tomato, diced with seeds removed

.5 oz blanco tequila

.5 red chili pepper (or a habanero, if you want it really hot), seeds removed and minced (optional)



Method:

Cut avocados in half longways and twist to separate. Take out the pit and scoop the meat into a bowl. (Tip: Score the avocado in a cross pattern with a knife to make this easier. Alternatively, you can invest in one of these avocado knives.) Add onion, lime juice, cilantro, salt, pepper and tequila. Mix. If serving immediately, add tomatoes. If you are making the guacamole in advance, wait to add tomatoes until you are ready to serve — they will lose their flavor the longer they sit. For an added kick, add chili pepper.

