The 7 Best Mocktail Recipes To Make in 2020

The stress of 2020 has probably caused some of us to drink a bit too much (no judgment). If you’re looking to lay off the sauce and switch things up a little bit — while still indulging in some creative beverages — a mocktail might be a good choice. While a mocktail won’t give you the buzz that a cocktail would, these non-alcoholic drink recipes also won’t make you feel as bad if you have too many of them (both in terms of a hangover and on the scale, if you’re watching your weight).

Below, you’ll find seven different mocktail recipes that range in flavor from sweet and a little spicy to fresh like a spring garden.

Berry Burlesque

1 oz black currant puree

.5 oz lime juice

.5 oz honey syrup

4-6 mint leaves

Q Ginger Beer

Method: Shake all ingredients except Q Ginger Beer and strain over fresh ice. Top with Q Ginger Beer.

Cardi Tea

(Created by Zachary Gross, Sen Sakana , New York City)

1.5 oz steeped green tea

.5 oz agave syrup

.5 oz bergamot orange

.5 oz lime juice

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 egg white

Method: Dry shake all ingredients, then shake with ice. Double strain into a coupe. Garnish with a seasoned lemon slice.

Kama’s Arrow

(Created by Tyson Buhler, Death & Co, Denver)

1 oz mango puree

1 oz vanilla syrup

.5 oz Coco Lopez

.5 oz lemon juice

1 dash Scrappy’s Cardamom Bitters

Seltzer

Method: Shake ingredients together with ice, then strain into a glass. Garnish with crushed pistachio.

Halcyon Days

(Created by Joanna Carpenter, Town Stages, New York City)

1.5 oz homemade pineapple shrub

2 tsp fresh ginger

Pinch of ground allspice

Pinch of honey

Q Ginger Ale to top

Method: Muddle 2 tsp of fresh diced ginger with a pinch of allspice and honey. Spoon into the bottom of a chalice or tulip glass. Add 1.5 oz of pineapple shrub. Top with pebbled ice and Q Ginger Ale. Add enough pebbled ice to make a dome. Drizzle with honey and a sprinkle of allspice, and garnish with a pineapple leaf.

On the Hudson

(Created by Kieran Chavez, Boqueria, New York City)

2 oz Seedlip Spice

2 oz Fuji apple juice

.3 oz fresh lemon juice

.4 oz black pepper syrup

pinch of Maldon sea salt

Method: In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients. shake for at least 15 seconds to incorporate. Strain into a glass. Top w/ a heavy splash of tonic ( around 1 ounce). Fill glass with ice. Garnish with 2 apple slices laid flat across the top of the cocktail. Top with a turn of freshly cracked pepper.

Cucumber Quencher

2 oz club soda

.75 oz agave thyme syrup

.25 oz cucumber juice

.25 oz lemon Juice

6-8 mint sprigs

Oval cucumber slice for garnish

Thyme sprig for garnish

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker. Shake well then double strain into a highball and top it off with club soda. Garnish with an oval cucumber slice and a thyme sprig.

Classic Bubbly

(Created by Marnie Rae, National Mocktail Week)



5 cups pomegranate juice

1 cup frozen raspberries

4 tbsp vanilla bean paste

5 drops lemon extract

5 drops orange extract

2 pomegranates worth of pips

Method: In a large saucepan, add all ingredients but the pomegranate seeds. Bring to a light simmer over medium-low heat. Simmer for approximately 25 minutes. Let cool. Blend well in a blender to incorporate all ingredients. Add soda/sparkling water to taste. Garnish with pom seeds.

