The 7 Best Mocktail Recipes To Make in 2020

The stress of 2020 has probably caused some of us to drink a bit too much (no judgment). If you’re looking to lay off the sauce and switch things up a little bit — while still indulging in some creative beverages — a mocktail might be a good choice. While a mocktail won’t give you the buzz that a cocktail would, these non-alcoholic drink recipes also won’t make you feel as bad if you have too many of them (both in terms of a hangover and on the scale, if you’re watching your weight).
Below, you’ll find seven different mocktail recipes that range in flavor from sweet and a little spicy to fresh like a spring garden.
Berry Burlesque
- 1 oz black currant puree
- .5 oz lime juice
- .5 oz honey syrup
- 4-6 mint leaves
- Q Ginger Beer
Method: Shake all ingredients except Q Ginger Beer and strain over fresh ice. Top with Q Ginger Beer.
Cardi Tea
(Created by Zachary Gross, Sen Sakana, New York City)
- 1.5 oz steeped green tea
- .5 oz agave syrup
- .5 oz bergamot orange
- .5 oz lime juice
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 egg white
Method: Dry shake all ingredients, then shake with ice. Double strain into a coupe. Garnish with a seasoned lemon slice.
Kama’s Arrow
(Created by Tyson Buhler, Death & Co, Denver)
- 1 oz mango puree
- 1 oz vanilla syrup
- .5 oz Coco Lopez
- .5 oz lemon juice
- 1 dash Scrappy’s Cardamom Bitters
- Seltzer
Method: Shake ingredients together with ice, then strain into a glass. Garnish with crushed pistachio.
Halcyon Days
(Created by Joanna Carpenter, Town Stages, New York City)
- 1.5 oz homemade pineapple shrub
- 2 tsp fresh ginger
- Pinch of ground allspice
- Pinch of honey
- Q Ginger Ale to top
Method: Muddle 2 tsp of fresh diced ginger with a pinch of allspice and honey. Spoon into the bottom of a chalice or tulip glass. Add 1.5 oz of pineapple shrub. Top with pebbled ice and Q Ginger Ale. Add enough pebbled ice to make a dome. Drizzle with honey and a sprinkle of allspice, and garnish with a pineapple leaf.
On the Hudson
(Created by Kieran Chavez, Boqueria, New York City)
- 2 oz Seedlip Spice
- 2 oz Fuji apple juice
- .3 oz fresh lemon juice
- .4 oz black pepper syrup
- pinch of Maldon sea salt
Method: In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients. shake for at least 15 seconds to incorporate. Strain into a glass. Top w/ a heavy splash of tonic ( around 1 ounce). Fill glass with ice. Garnish with 2 apple slices laid flat across the top of the cocktail. Top with a turn of freshly cracked pepper.
Cucumber Quencher
- 2 oz club soda
- .75 oz agave thyme syrup
- .25 oz cucumber juice
- .25 oz lemon Juice
- 6-8 mint sprigs
- Oval cucumber slice for garnish
- Thyme sprig for garnish
Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker. Shake well then double strain into a highball and top it off with club soda. Garnish with an oval cucumber slice and a thyme sprig.
Classic Bubbly
(Created by Marnie Rae, National Mocktail Week)
- 5 cups pomegranate juice
- 1 cup frozen raspberries
- 4 tbsp vanilla bean paste
- 5 drops lemon extract
- 5 drops orange extract
- 2 pomegranates worth of pips
Method: In a large saucepan, add all ingredients but the pomegranate seeds. Bring to a light simmer over medium-low heat. Simmer for approximately 25 minutes. Let cool. Blend well in a blender to incorporate all ingredients. Add soda/sparkling water to taste. Garnish with pom seeds.
