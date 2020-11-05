  1. Food & Drink

The 7 Best Mocktail Recipes To Make in 2020

By

The stress of 2020 has probably caused some of us to drink a bit too much (no judgment). If you’re looking to lay off the sauce and switch things up a little bit — while still indulging in some creative beverages — a mocktail might be a good choice. While a mocktail won’t give you the buzz that a cocktail would, these non-alcoholic drink recipes also won’t make you feel as bad if you have too many of them (both in terms of a hangover and on the scale, if you’re watching your weight).

Below, you’ll find seven different mocktail recipes that range in flavor from sweet and a little spicy to fresh like a spring garden.

Berry Burlesque

Berry Burlesque Cocktail
  • 1 oz  black currant puree
  • .5 oz lime juice
  • .5 oz honey syrup
  • 4-6 mint leaves
  • Q Ginger Beer

Method: Shake all ingredients except Q Ginger Beer and strain over fresh ice. Top with Q Ginger Beer.

Cardi Tea

Cardi Tea Cocktail Sen Sakana
Sen Sakana

(Created by Zachary Gross, Sen Sakana, New York City)

  • 1.5 oz steeped green tea
  • .5 oz agave syrup
  • .5 oz bergamot orange
  • .5 oz lime juice
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 egg white

Method: Dry shake all ingredients, then shake with ice. Double strain into a coupe. Garnish with a seasoned lemon slice.

Kama’s Arrow

Kamas Arrow Cocktail Death and Co
Death and Co.

(Created by Tyson Buhler, Death & Co, Denver)

Method: Shake ingredients together with ice, then strain into a glass. Garnish with crushed pistachio.

Halcyon Days

Halcyon Days Cocktail
Joanna Carpenter

(Created by Joanna Carpenter, Town Stages, New York City)

  • 1.5 oz homemade pineapple shrub
  • 2 tsp fresh ginger
  • Pinch of ground allspice
  • Pinch of honey
  • Q Ginger Ale to top

Method: Muddle 2 tsp of fresh diced ginger with a pinch of allspice and honey. Spoon into the bottom of a chalice or tulip glass. Add 1.5 oz of pineapple shrub. Top with pebbled ice and Q Ginger Ale. Add enough pebbled ice to make a dome. Drizzle with honey and a sprinkle of allspice, and garnish with a pineapple leaf.

On the Hudson

On the Hudson Cocktail Boqueria
Boqueria

(Created by Kieran Chavez, Boqueria, New York City)

  • 2 oz Seedlip Spice
  • 2 oz Fuji apple juice
  • .3 oz fresh lemon juice
  • .4 oz black pepper syrup
  • pinch of Maldon sea salt

Method: In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients. shake for at least 15 seconds to incorporate. Strain into a glass. Top w/ a heavy splash of tonic ( around 1 ounce). Fill glass with ice. Garnish with 2 apple slices laid flat across the top of the cocktail. Top with a turn of freshly cracked pepper.

Cucumber Quencher

Cucumber Quencher Hotel Hugo
Hotel Hugo
  • 2 oz club soda
  • .75 oz agave thyme syrup
  • .25 oz cucumber juice
  • .25 oz lemon Juice
  • 6-8 mint sprigs
  • Oval cucumber slice for garnish
  • Thyme sprig for garnish

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker. Shake well then double strain into a highball and top it off with club soda. Garnish with an oval cucumber slice and a thyme sprig. 

Classic Bubbly

Classic Bubbly Cocktail
Effie Gurmeza

(Created by Marnie Rae, National Mocktail Week)

  • 5 cups pomegranate juice
  • 1 cup frozen raspberries
  • 4 tbsp vanilla bean paste
  • 5 drops lemon extract
  • 5 drops orange extract
  • 2 pomegranates worth of pips

Method: In a large saucepan, add all ingredients but the pomegranate seeds. Bring to a light simmer over medium-low heat. Simmer for approximately 25 minutes. Let cool. Blend well in a blender to incorporate all ingredients. Add soda/sparkling water to taste. Garnish with pom seeds.

Editors' Recommendations

The 7 Best Tonic Waters for Cocktails in 2020

gin vodka tonic lime cocktail drink ice

How to Make Moonshine: The Complete Guide in 2020

how to make moonshine bottles of wine and on the table

The 10 Best Hangover Foods

The 15 Best Halloween Cocktails for Getting Your Boo-ze On

halloween cocktails the nightmare on 27th street

The 12 Best Spirits For Gimlets, According To Bartenders

Save $145 on the Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven — Today Only

save 145 on le creuset signature oval dutch oven today only amazon pot deal oct 20

Hop Growing Guide: How to Grow Your Own Hops at Home

Everything You Need To Know About Whoopie Pies

A Guide to Understanding Mezcal de Pechuga

The Essential Guide to Cocktail Sweeteners

26 Essential Kitchen Tools and Appliances to Stock Your Place

essential kitchen tools and appliances 2020

How to Cook Caulifower

vegetables-on-fire-brooke-lewy-cauliflower-recrop

The Best Amber Ales in Fall 2020

best amber ales tocobaga featured image

How to Use Fish Sauce

8 Best Knife Sharpeners for Every Kind of Blade