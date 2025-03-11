Cheers to a dry spring with this non-alcoholic take on a Moscow Mule

This is going to be the year of savory cocktails, and that trend has arrived in force with cilantro cocktails for spring. Whether you're a lover of its fresh, fragrant flavor or you are regrettably one of the poor souls for whom it tastes like soap, cilantro is having a moment in the world of cocktails.

The most obvious choice of spirit to mix with cilantro might be tequila, given the shared Mexican flavors of both, but bartenders are experimenting beyond this by adding cilantro flavors to spirits as diverse as sotol, cahaça, and shochu. If you'd like to try this trend out for yourself and you're feeling ambitious, then three bars have shared their cilantro-centric cocktail recipes below.

Star Treatment