Cheers to a dry spring with this non-alcoholic take on a Moscow Mule

With spring in the air, you might be looking for a lighter, non-alcoholic option for a refreshing drink to enjoy. If that’s the case then we have a couple of mocktail recipes for you courtesy of Libby Non-Alcoholic Wine, including a zingy and gingery taken on the Moscow Mule. While that drink typically involves vodka and ginger beer, this version calls for fresh ginger juice which is sharper and more flavorful than packaged options, including adding some extra punch through the use of black pepper and texture achieved with chia seeds. That’s added to a base of non-alcoholic wine for fizz and sharpness, creating a grown-up ginger drink that has all the flavor of a Mule but without the alcohol.
Libby White Ginger Fizz
By Grant Hemingway, Libby Non-Alcoholic Wine
Ingredients:
- 6 oz. Libby Non-Alcoholic Sparkling White (on BetterRhodes.com)
- 2 oz. Ginger Juice
- 1 Lemon Wheel for garnish
- 1 Sprig of Mint
Method:
- Combine non-alcoholic sparkling white wine to a Collins glass and stir.
- Garnish with fresh mint and a lemon wheel.
To make the Ginger Juice
Ingredients:
- 5 ounces fresh Ginger
- 1 litre cold water
1 Tbsp. Maple Syrup
- Juice of 1 Lemon
- ½ tsp. Black Pepper
- 2 Tbsp. Chia Seeds
Method:
- Clean the ginger, add to a blender with cold water, and blend until smooth.
- Strain the ginger juice through a cheesecloth or strainer.
- Transfer to a jug and add the maple syrup, lemon juice, black pepper, and chia seeds.
- Mix until combined.
Libby Rosé Spritz
By Grant Hemingway, Libby Non-Alcoholic Wine
Ingredients:
- 5 oz. Libby Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé (on BetterRhodes.com)
- 1 oz. Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Italiano Orange Aperitivo (on Amazon)
- 1 Orange Wedge for garnish
- 1 Sprig of Rosemary
Method:
- Combine non-alcoholic sparkling rosé and non-alcoholic orange aperitivo in a wine glass and store.
- Garnish with fresh rosemary and an orange wedge.