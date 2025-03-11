 Skip to main content
Cheers to a dry spring with this non-alcoholic take on a Moscow Mule

A fresh, bright, gingery mocktail using non-alcholic wine

By
Libby White Ginger Fizz
Libby Non-Alcoholic Wine

With spring in the air, you might be looking for a lighter, non-alcoholic option for a refreshing drink to enjoy. If that’s the case then we have a couple of mocktail recipes for you courtesy of Libby Non-Alcoholic Wine, including a zingy and gingery taken on the Moscow Mule. While that drink typically involves vodka and ginger beer, this version calls for fresh ginger juice which is sharper and more flavorful than packaged options, including adding some extra punch through the use of black pepper and texture achieved with chia seeds. That’s added to a base of non-alcoholic wine for fizz and sharpness, creating a grown-up ginger drink that has all the flavor of a Mule but without the alcohol.

Libby White Ginger Fizz

Libby White Ginger Fizz
Libby Non-Alcoholic Wine

By Grant Hemingway, Libby Non-Alcoholic Wine

Ingredients:

  • 6 oz. Libby Non-Alcoholic Sparkling White (on BetterRhodes.com)
  • 2 oz. Ginger Juice
  • 1 Lemon Wheel for garnish
  • 1 Sprig of Mint

Method:

  1. Combine non-alcoholic sparkling white wine to a Collins glass and stir.
  2. Garnish with fresh mint and a lemon wheel.
To make the Ginger Juice

Ingredients:

  • 5 ounces fresh Ginger
  • 1 litre cold water
    1 Tbsp. Maple Syrup
  • Juice of 1 Lemon
  • ½ tsp. Black Pepper
  • 2 Tbsp. Chia Seeds

Method:

  1. Clean the ginger, add to a blender with cold water, and blend until smooth.
  2. Strain the ginger juice through a cheesecloth or strainer.
  3. Transfer to a jug and add the maple syrup, lemon juice, black pepper, and chia seeds.
  4. Mix until combined.

Libby Rosé Spritz

Libby Rosé Spritz
Libby Non-Alcoholic Wine

By Grant Hemingway, Libby Non-Alcoholic Wine

Ingredients:

  • 5 oz. Libby Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé (on BetterRhodes.com)
  • 1 oz. Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Italiano Orange Aperitivo (on Amazon)
  • 1 Orange Wedge for garnish
  • 1 Sprig of Rosemary

Method:

  1. Combine non-alcoholic sparkling rosé and non-alcoholic orange aperitivo in a wine glass and store.
  2. Garnish with fresh rosemary and an orange wedge.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
