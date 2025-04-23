Sip on a bourbon lemonade for the warm spring evenings

Table of Contents Table of Contents Templeton Rye Smash Templeton Bourbon Lemonade Twist

When the weather warms up, there’s nothing like a glass of fresh lemonade to sip in the heat. And if you’re a cocktail lover, then that can be a great inspiration for a drink too. The combination of lemon juice, honey, and iced tea is a classic one for a reason, and one way to make it even better is to add a shot of bourbon.

That’s the idea behind this recipe from Templeton, using its Fortitude bourbon in a fresh and crisp lemonade recipe that is perfect for enjoying at a picnic or as the evenings get warmer and we all start to head outside to enjoy the balmy spring weather after a long and cold winter. Or alternatively, if you’re looking for something fruitier, then you can make use of Templeton’s well known rye whiskey for a Rye Smash with blackberries and amaretto.

Templeton Rye Smash

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Templeton Straight Rye Whiskey

0.5 oz Amaretto

1.5 oz Sour Mix

3-4 fresh blackberries

Splash of soda

Method:

Combine ingredients in shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a rocks or highball glass with ice. Top with splash of soda and fresh berries

Templeton Bourbon Lemonade Twist

Ingredients:

2 oz Templeton FORTITUDE Bourbon

1 oz fresh lemon juice

1 oz fresh lemon juice 0.5 oz honey

Premium iced tea

Lemon wheel

Method:

Combine Tempelton FORTITUDE Bourbon, lemon juice, and honey in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into an ice filled glass. Top off with iced tea and garnish with a lemon wheel.