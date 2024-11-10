Fans of rye whiskey will be excited for Templeton's new expression

Rye whiskey drinkers know all about Templeton Distillery. Located in Templeton, Iowa, the distillery is well-known for its 4-Year-Old, 6-Year-Old, and limited-release rye whiskeys (as well as bourbons). Recently, the brand added a new flagship rye whiskey called Templeton Straight Rye Whiskey to its list of expressions.

Templeton Straight Rye Whiskey

The brand is releasing Templeton Straight Rye Whiskey nationwide. It was crafted to pay tribute to the pre-prohibition era when the distillery was first founded. This complex, sipping whiskey was made with a mash bill of 95% rye and 5% malted barley. It was matured for at least four years in first-fill American oak barrels. It’s bottled at 90-proof and non-chill filtered.

The result is a memorable whiskey that begins with a nose of pineapple, oak, vanilla, and wintry spices. The palate is a mix of dried cherries, honey, bitter dark chocolate, and spicy, peppery rye. The finish is warming and loaded with spices like cracked black pepper and cinnamon candy.

“As we continue to evolve from an independent bottler to a distiller, our robust innovation pipeline will ensure we continue to meet the evolving tastes of our consumers,” Lester Brown, Head Distiller at Templeton Distillery, said in a press release. “This bold and complex expression reflects our dedication to crafting full-flavored, high-quality rye whiskey, inspired by our storied history in rye whiskey making and fit for today’s whiskey lover. We’re thrilled to invite both longtime fans and newcomers to experience this newest expression of Templeton.”

Where can I buy it?

If you’re a fan of big, bold, spicy rye whiskeys, you can get a bottle of Templeton’s newest flagship expression at BevMo, Totalwine, Hy-Vee, and your local alcohol retailer for the suggested retail price of $29.99.

