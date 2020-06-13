10 Easy Cocktail Recipes You Need to Know

Okay, we’re at day 1100 of quarantining and social distancing. You’ve made your bread and, somehow, you’ve mastered complicated cocktails that use obscure ingredients. First, we’re proud of you. Now, you’ve run out of ideas. This may seem counterintuitive, but we’re going to throw this out there. Now, it’s time to head back to the classics.
Simpler 3-ingredient cocktails are a staple the world over and once you master them, the cocktail world is your oyster. Sure, they might not have the same Instagram appeal as something that looks straight out of Willy Wonka’s factory, but can you really fight the appeal of a drink that’ll take you a minute to make and will get you (or whoever you are making it for) buzzed? No, no you cannot. Below, we’ve collected 10 easy cocktail recipes that’ll take 15 minutes to learn and a lifetime to have fun with.
- Old Fashioned
- Manhattan
- Paloma
- Margarita
- Tom Collins
- Gin and Tonic
- White Russian
- Salty Dog
- Daiquiri
- Rum and ginger beer
Old Fashioned
- 2 oz bourbon
- 3-4 dashes Angostura bitters
- 1 sugar cube
- A few drops of water
- Orange peel
Method: In an Old Fashioned glass, add sugar cube, bitters, and a few drops of water. Muddle. Add a large rock of ice, followed by the bourbon. Stir. Express the orange peel over the top and drop in to garnish.
Check out our list of the best whiskey cocktail recipes for more options.
Manhattan
- 2 oz rye whiskey
- .75 oz sweet red vermouth
- 1-2 dashes Angostura bitters
- Maraschino cherry
Method: In a mixing glass, add rye, vermouth, bitters, and a large cube of ice. Stir. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a cherry.
Paloma
Method: Add tequila and grapefruit soda to a tall glass with ice. Stir to mix. Garnish with a lime or grapefruit wedge.
Check out our list of the best tequila cocktail recipes for more options.
Margarita
- 2 oz tequila
- 1 oz Cointreau
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
- Lime wedge
- Salt rim optional
Method: If you are using a salt rim, rub a lime wedge (cut across the center) around the rim of an Old Fashioned glass then roll the outside lightly in sea salt. Set aside. In a shaker, add tequila, Cointreau, and lime juice. Shake. Add ice to the glass, then strain liquid into the glass, watching to not mess up your salt rim. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Tom Collins
- 1.5 oz Old Tom Gin
- 2 oz club soda
- 1 oz lemon juice
- .5 oz simple syrup
- Lemon slice
- Maraschino cherry
Method: Add gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup to a Collins glass with ice. Top with club soda and stir to mix. Garnish with a lemon slice and a maraschino cherry.
Check out our list of the best gin cocktail recipes for more options.
Gin and Tonic
- 2 oz gin
- 2-6 oz tonic water, according to taste
- Lime wedge
Method: In a glass filled with ice, pour gin and top with tonic. Stir and garnish with a lime wedge.
White Russian
- 1.5 oz vodka
- .75 oz coffee liqueur
- 3 oz fresh cream
Method: Pour vodka and coffee liqueur into an Old Fashioned glass filled with ice. Slowly pour cream on top and stir gently.
Check out our list of the best vodka cocktail recipes for more options.
Salty Dog
- 1.5 oz vodka
- 3.5 oz grapefruit juice
- Lime or grapefruit wedge
- Sea salt
Method: Add grapefruit juice and vodka to a shaker with ice. Shake well. Take lime or grapefruit and wet the rim of a cocktail glass. Roll the outside of the rim in sea salt. Add ice to glass, then pour liquid in. Garnish with a lime or grapefruit wedge.
Daiquiri
- 1.5 oz white rum
- 1 oz lime juice
- .5 oz simple syrup
- Lime wedge
Method: Add all liquid ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a cocktail glass with ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Check out our list of the best rum cocktail recipes for more options.
Dark Rum and Ginger Beer
- 2 oz dark rum
- 4 oz ginger beer
- .5 oz lime juice
- Lime wedge
Method: In a Collins glass filled with ice, add rum and lime juice. Top with ginger beer. Stir and garnish with a lime wedge.
