Wait, rhubarb beer? Karbach issues curveball in a can

The craft beer sector has always been a hotbed for creativity. This is the arena shared by all kinds of concoctions, from clear beer styles to brews made with kelp and sweet pastry beers. If Karbach Brewing Co. has a say in the matter, it’s time for a rhubarb release.

The Houston brewery just released a beer featuring the brightly-colored vegetable. Named Rhubarbed, the beer comes in at a modest 4.9% ABV and is made with both rhubarb and hibiscus. The adjuncts afford a brightness to the finish, making Rhubarbed an ideal summer option.

Rhubarbed pours a light watermelon red in the glass and is nothing if not easy-drinking. The combination actually makes a lot of sense given how rhubarb is often teamed up with baked goods and grains (rhubarb pie, anyone?). It’s a great color and tart-injector to this refreshing fruited sour beer.

Those interested can find the beer in can form at the usual retailers as well as at the brewery’s Houston location. It joins a growing list of intriguing beers being released as spring segues into summer. And, with a lower-proof build, it ought to serve as a nice patio sipper during the heat of the day.

Karbach Brewing Co. launched in 2011. In 2016, it was acquired by AB-InBev. The. name comes from Karbach Street in Houston and the brewery turns out a family of canned options, from the Hopadillo IPA to Ranch Water.

