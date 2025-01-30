Say hello to clear beer

Most of us know about the clarified cocktail trend but clear beer? Turns out it’s a thing, as a couple of American breweries are proving. A Utah label is the latest behind a new beer made from an ancient grain, and the results are just about colorless.

The brewery of note is Kiitos, a Finnish-inspired producer based in Salt Lake City. They’re among a very, very small group in America that’s made beer from the West African grain. In fact, many believe only one other commercial producer has created such a thing.

Gluten-free and and pretty close to clear, the beer is made entirely from fonio, a grain eaten much the same way as rice. Two major kinds grow in west Africa, black and white, and it looks a lot like wild grass. Guinea produces the most fonio in the world and it’s sometimes called acha or findi.

Kiitos is able to make the beer thanks to a special piece of equipment called a mash press filter. Trying to use fonio in a traditional brewing setup would almost certainly fail, backing up equipment and throwing off the mashing process.

Those who’ve tried the beer describe it as being on the lighter, fruitier end of the spectrum. The one from Kiitos comes in at 5% ABV and is available in the can and on draft. Brooklyn Brewing has made a version as well, one this writer has tried and deemed quite tasty.

Will it be the next big thing in beer? We'll have to wait and see.