United restarts Salt Lake City route after 11-year pause

United Airlines will resume flight between SLC and IAD

By
Salt Lake City mountains twilight
Salt Lake City, Utah Todd Trapani via Unsplash

This December, United Airlines resumes its Washington, D.C. to Salt Lake City route after an 11-year break. Flights will travel daily between Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC). Over time, United will vary aircraft and seat count along the route. The move adds competition to the route, where Delta was the only airline with a similar flight. 

The details of United’s IAD to SLC flight

Great Salt Lake State Park, Salt Lake City, Utah
Great Salt Lake State Park, Salt Lake County, Utah Mick Haupt via Unsplash

United resumes the IAD to SLC route on December 19, 2024, initially using a variety of planes, such as the Airbus A320 and A319 and the Boeing 737-700. Later in 2025, the flight will switch to an all-Boeing fleet while gradually increasing available seats. 

When the route restarts in December, it’ll depart IAD at 5:30 p.m. and arrive in SLC at 8:34 p.m. The return route leaves SLC at 11:30 p.m. and arrives at 5:29 a.m. the next day. As time passes, United plans to make aircraft and schedule updates, providing thousands of seats along the popular corridor.

Quick facts on the IAD to SLC flight:

  • 26 flights in December 2024, with 3,372 seats
  • January 2025 increases to 62 flights with 9,060 seats
  • February introduces 56 flights aboard the 737 MAX 9, whose increased capacity brings 9,063 available seats
  • In March 2025, the flight begins using an all-Boeing fleet. Boeing 737-800s will replace Airbus A320s. There will be 62 flights with 10,300 seats

Previously, United served the IAD to SLC route until December 3, 2013, and until then, was the sole airline doing so. After United’s exit, Delta added IAD to SLC service starting in April 2017, and was the sole provider until United’s re-entry. 

