This Florida city was just named the top trending destination in the United States

Looking for your next sunny escape? Tripadvisor just unveiled its 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards, and the top trending destination in the United States might surprise you: West Palm Beach, Florida.

Located along South Florida’s Atlantic coast and separated from its glitzy neighbor Palm Beach by the Lake Worth Lagoon, West Palm Beach is officially having a moment. Known for its beautiful beaches, excellent golf courses, and cultural attractions like Peanut Island and the Norton Museum of Art, the city offers a little something for everyone.

Locals aren’t shocked by the national recognition. “West Palm Beach has been a hidden gem for years, and now the secret’s out,” says Danielle Casey, Co-Founder and Creative Director of local business 1909. “I’ve lived here since I was five, and even after moving away for college and career opportunities, I’ve always found my way back. It’s not just the sunshine and stunning beaches – this city is thriving. From the rise of tech and creative industries to a world-class culinary scene, West Palm has evolved into a hub of innovation, culture, and opportunity.”

What makes West Palm Beach so amazing?

Whether you’re a beach bum, foodie, history buff, or art lover, West Palm Beach has something to offer. Spend the day soaking up the sun at Palm Beach, teeing off at one of the area’s top-rated golf courses, or exploring the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society. Stroll down Clematis Street for a mix of boutiques, coffee shops, and nightlife, or take in waterfront views along the Intracoastal Waterway.

To experience the city like a local, Casey has some insider tips:

“Start your day like a local: grab a sandwich from Aioli or Celis and head straight to the beach. Hop aboard the Hakuna Matata for a sunset cruise or stroll the award-winning GreenMarket on a Saturday morning. History lovers can book a walking tour with Rick Rose in Palm Beach or Rick Gonzalez in downtown West Palm to uncover stories behind the city’s architecture and culture. For nightlife, we’ve got everything from buzzy bars to upscale restaurants – but for something different check out a silent disco by @beyoudisco.”

West Palm Beach delivers in every aspect, and it’s clearly resonating with travelers across the country.