 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

United made these major upgrades to its premium Chicago lounge

United opens renovated Polaris Lounge in Chicago

By
United Polaris Lounge, Chicago
United Polaris Lounge, Chicago United Airlines / United

Yesterday, United’s upgraded and expanded Polaris Lounge at Chicago O’Hare International Airport opened, with improved amenities, a modern design, and additional room. With almost 25,000 sq-ft of space, the lounge is now 50% larger, with 50 seats in the dining area, 350 seats for guests, six more restrooms, private spaces to focus and relax, and an additional bar. Not only that, but United partnered with Crate & Barrel on an array of products.

The Polaris Lounge was ahead of its time

United Polaris Lounge, Chicago
United Polaris Lounge, Chicago United Airlines

The United Polaris lounge was launched in 2016, making United the first U.S. airline to create a premium lounge for international business travelers. Today, there are six Polaris lounges in the U.S., more than any other domestic carrier. 

Recommended Videos

Aaron McMillan, United’s Managing Director of Hospitality Programs, said: “Our vast international network is one of United’s unique strengths, and our United Polaris lounges help set the tone for business class travelers before or after their long-haul flights. Customers are going to love our new Chicago lounge because it gives them more of all of the things they want most—more space, more amenities, and more dining options—and we’ll carry this new elevated design into future lounge openings and renovations across our United Polaris lounge portfolio.”

Related

The reopened Polaris Lounge in Chicago has improved dining and beverage options, featuring premium à la carte meals such as Prosciutto Parmigiano Crostini, Shrimp, Scallop, Spring Vegetable Risotto, and Aperol Spritz cake. The opening of the second bar makes United the only domestic airline with two bars in a business class lounge. 

The lounge’s design reflects the city’s art, architecture, and geography. The airline partnered with Johalla Projects to showcase work from nine Chicago-area artists. Additionally, Crate & Barrel, based in Chicago, provided decor and dinnerware. That includes the company’s Marin dinnerware, exclusive Le Creuset colors, and the new Tuscan Marble collection.

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Turkish Airlines adds this European destination to its network
Turkish Airlines begins flights to North Macedonia
Ohrid, North Macedonia

Turkish Airlines flies to more countries than any other carrier. That’s set to increase as the airline adds Ohrid, North Macedonia, to its network. The key tourism destination will be Turkish Airlines’ second flight to North Macedonia, joining a route to Skopje. Ohrid will be the airline’s 123rd European destination and its 353rd overall.
Ohrid has stunning landscapes and biodiversity
Ohrid, North Macedonia Nikola Mihajloski via Unsplash

Picturesque Lake Ohrid boasts broad biodiversity and, in 1979, was named to the UNESCO World Heritage List. The lake is home to an ecosystem nearly two million years old, with more than 1,200 species, 212 of which can’t be found anywhere else. Species include the Eurasian Magpie, Hermann’s Tortoise, and the Erhard’s Wall Lizard. The route to Ohrid has already started, flying between Istanbul Airport and Ohrid St. Paul the Apostle Airport four times weekly.

Read more
This digital platform is changing how travelers access airport lounges
TravelMint changes airport lounge access
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan

The digital platform TravelMint is changing how travelers access airport lounges by offering effortless access to more than 3,600 lounges in over 1,800 global airports. The platform caters to occasional travelers and frequent flyers, helping to remove barriers and simplify lounge access. 
How TravelMint works

TravelMint has an intuitive app and web interface, providing travelers with curated insights, real-time lounge access, and comprehensive reviews. This allows passengers to enhance their journey with spaces for comfort and productivity. David Ciccarelli, Editor-In-Chief of TravelMint, said: "Our platform is designed to give every traveler—whether flying for business or leisure—a calm, elevated, and effortless airport experience."

Read more
United announces new state-of-the-art facilities at this Texas airport
United to add modern facilites at Houston hub
United Airlines new facility

United Airlines has announced investments in two new state-of-the-art facilities at Houston’s George Bush International Airport (IAH). The airline shared the groundbreaking of a 140,000-square-foot Ground Service Equipment (GSE) Maintenance Facility and the opening of a Technical Operations Training Center that will provide high-tech training to employees. 
United is Houston’s largest airline
United Airlines Houston GSE Facility United Airlines

In Houston, United conducts over 500 daily departures and employs over 14,000 people. These infrastructure upgrades demonstrate the airline’s pledge to customers and employees in the Houston area. 

Read more