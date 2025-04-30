United made these major upgrades to its premium Chicago lounge

Yesterday, United’s upgraded and expanded Polaris Lounge at Chicago O’Hare International Airport opened, with improved amenities, a modern design, and additional room. With almost 25,000 sq-ft of space, the lounge is now 50% larger, with 50 seats in the dining area, 350 seats for guests, six more restrooms, private spaces to focus and relax, and an additional bar. Not only that, but United partnered with Crate & Barrel on an array of products.

The Polaris Lounge was ahead of its time

The United Polaris lounge was launched in 2016, making United the first U.S. airline to create a premium lounge for international business travelers. Today, there are six Polaris lounges in the U.S., more than any other domestic carrier.

Recommended Videos

Aaron McMillan, United’s Managing Director of Hospitality Programs, said: “Our vast international network is one of United’s unique strengths, and our United Polaris lounges help set the tone for business class travelers before or after their long-haul flights. Customers are going to love our new Chicago lounge because it gives them more of all of the things they want most—more space, more amenities, and more dining options—and we’ll carry this new elevated design into future lounge openings and renovations across our United Polaris lounge portfolio.”

The reopened Polaris Lounge in Chicago has improved dining and beverage options, featuring premium à la carte meals such as Prosciutto Parmigiano Crostini, Shrimp, Scallop, Spring Vegetable Risotto, and Aperol Spritz cake. The opening of the second bar makes United the only domestic airline with two bars in a business class lounge.

The lounge’s design reflects the city’s art, architecture, and geography. The airline partnered with Johalla Projects to showcase work from nine Chicago-area artists. Additionally, Crate & Barrel, based in Chicago, provided decor and dinnerware. That includes the company’s Marin dinnerware, exclusive Le Creuset colors, and the new Tuscan Marble collection.