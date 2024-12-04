 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

United announces huge expansion at this Mid-Atlantic hub

United Airlines to build new concourse at major airport

By
United Airlines aircraft
Wikimedia Commons

Yesterday, United Airlines and the Metro Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) commemorated the airline’s future construction developments of Concourse E at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). The half-billion-dollar project will include a 435,000-square-foot, 14-gate concourse with a new 40,000-square-foot United Club and modern amenities. It’s set to open in 2026.

The new Concourse E is a collaborative project

Washington Dulles International Airport
Washington Dulles International Airport Lukas Souza via Unsplash

The new Concourse E was made possible by a partnership between United Airlines and MWAA, including local and federal funding. Part of that is grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for airport improvement projects, helping the airport reach its expansion goals. The project makes sense, with United being the D.C. region’s largest airline and employing more than 8,000 local employees. The airline also has more IAD flights and destinations than any competitor. 

Recommended Videos

United CEO Scott Kirby said: “Washington Dulles has emerged as a global gateway and these new investments will help deliver the world-class facility that our employees and customers deserve. Today is one of many milestone celebrations to come in United’s long-term commitment in advancing our Dulles hub.”

Related

Senator Tim Kaine commented: “Dulles serves as a critical economic development hub for Virginia and helps travelers get where they need to go. I’ve been proud to help secure federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand the concourses, which will make traveling to and from the airport more convenient. I’m thrilled to celebrate the construction of this new concourse because it will enhance the experience of every traveler who walks through the airport. I thank United and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) for their partnership in this effort.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
No PreCheck? Try these TSA tips for a faster airport security experience
Don't have PreCheck? Here are some tricks to get through TSA faster when you fly.
TSA Agent

Special programs to get through airport security are fantastic, especially during the busy holiday season. Breezing through those long security lines removes a lot of stress from a day full of flying. Unfortunately, some airports--especially when you're traveling internationally--don't have these options. PreCheck and Clear aside, it’s still possible to simplify your journey through airport security if you're willing to switch up how you plan and prepare for the airport. 

When you really look at the cause of those dreaded TSA lines, the culprit is usually a lack of open lanes, passenger error, or both. Everyone has seen folks forgetting they have things in their pocket, getting pulled to the side for a bag inspection, or worse, marching off to some scary TSA room for a pat down. While we can’t ensure every airport has enough lanes open, we can show you how to get through TSA faster so your travel plans aren’t derailed or delayed. More time to browse duty-free is always nice, right? 
Dress the part

Read more
This Middle Eastern airline is offering Formula 1-themed amenities
Qatar Airways introduces F1-themed amenities
Qatar F1 loungwear

As the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1 offers on-track action and tense competition unlike any series. From the streets of Las Vegas to the Eau Rogue corner at Spa Francorchamps, the world’s best drivers pilot fighter jet-like machinery in a race to the checkers. It’s a spectacle of speed. 

This season, the penultimate race occurs in Qatar at the Lusail International Circuit. Between November 29 and December 1, drivers will take some of their last laps before concluding another thrilling year. 

Read more
This Nordic airline has 30% off fares during Cyber Week
PLAY Airlines Cyber Week deals
Blue Lagoon, Iceland

Exploring Iceland and Europe opens the door to fulfilling cultural and scenic experiences. Iceland’s geography and wildlife seem out of a dream, with glaciers, waterfalls, sheep, and horses. The canals of Amsterdam flow through a city steeped in tradition, from 17th-century artwork to old-world recipes like pannenkoeken (Dutch pancakes). London offers architectural classics like Big Ben and Westminster Abbey.

To help you make the journey, low-cost Icelandic airline PLAY has a Cyber Week sale worth checking out. During the sale, fares are 30% off from East Coast airports to select destinations so that you can save money on hotels, meals, and more. Here's where you can fly out of and where you can venture. 
PLAY’s sale puts travel dreams within reach 
Amsterdam, Netherlands Javier M. via Unsplash

Read more