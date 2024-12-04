United announces huge expansion at this Mid-Atlantic hub

Yesterday, United Airlines and the Metro Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) commemorated the airline’s future construction developments of Concourse E at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). The half-billion-dollar project will include a 435,000-square-foot, 14-gate concourse with a new 40,000-square-foot United Club and modern amenities. It’s set to open in 2026.

The new Concourse E is a collaborative project

The new Concourse E was made possible by a partnership between United Airlines and MWAA, including local and federal funding. Part of that is grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for airport improvement projects, helping the airport reach its expansion goals. The project makes sense, with United being the D.C. region’s largest airline and employing more than 8,000 local employees. The airline also has more IAD flights and destinations than any competitor.

United CEO Scott Kirby said: “Washington Dulles has emerged as a global gateway and these new investments will help deliver the world-class facility that our employees and customers deserve. Today is one of many milestone celebrations to come in United’s long-term commitment in advancing our Dulles hub.”

Senator Tim Kaine commented: “Dulles serves as a critical economic development hub for Virginia and helps travelers get where they need to go. I’ve been proud to help secure federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand the concourses, which will make traveling to and from the airport more convenient. I’m thrilled to celebrate the construction of this new concourse because it will enhance the experience of every traveler who walks through the airport. I thank United and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) for their partnership in this effort.”