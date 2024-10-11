United adds eight international routes

Yesterday, United Airlines announced its largest-ever international expansion, adding eight new cities worldwide. In May 2025, the carrier will add five direct flights from its Newark/New York hub to Nuuk, Greenland; Palermo, Italy; Bilbao, Spain; Madeira Island, Portugal; and Faro, Portugal. No other airline offers service to those destinations.

Additionally, United will add three nonstop routes from Washington, D.C./Dulles, with a year-round flight to Dakar, Senegal, and seasonal trips to Venice, Italy, and Nice, France.

Recommended Videos

United’s summer 2025 transatlantic schedule is its busiest ever

United Airlines already offers more routes across the Atlantic than anyone else. The carrier’s summer 2025 transatlantic schedule sets records with over 760 weekly flights. Besides that, seasonal flights start earlier, giving travelers more time to explore Barcelona, Spain, Venice, Italy, and Athens, Greece. The schedule also adds more weekly direct trips from Newark/New York to Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Dubrovnik, Croatia, and Athens, Greece.

Continuing the theme of offering flights no one else does, United will also add direct routes from Tokyo-Narita to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia and Kaohsiung. There’s also a new nonstop flight to Koror, Palau.

United flies to more international destinations than any U.S. airline. In summer 2025, the carrier will offer 800 daily flights, both ways, to 147 destinations, including 40 cities where United is the only U.S. airline offering flights.

Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances, said: “No other airline gives customers nonstop access to as many unique international destinations and experiences from the U.S. as United. Our network provides the most choice and variety for our customers, whether they are looking for a relaxing seaside getaway, once-in-a-lifetime adventure travel or to explore some of the most vibrant urban escapes across the globe.”