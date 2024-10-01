United Airlines will fly nonstop from Newark to Dominica

 Skip to main content
United introduces nonstop service from Newark to Dominica

Dominica shoreline
Roseau, Dominica Nario Esprit via Unsplash

Starting next February, United Airlines will add direct service between Newark, New Jersey and Dominica, an island country in the Caribbean. The flight will take off and return once per week through late summer 2025. The new route comes as Dominica seeks to increase tourism and builds a new international airport. 

United’s nonstop Dominica route flies on Saturdays

Waterfalls in Dominica
Dominica iSAW Company via Unsplash

The first United flight between Newark and Dominica occurs on February 15, 2025. It’ll take off from Newark Libery International Airport (EWR) at 9:10 a.m., and land at Douglas-Charles Airport (DOM). The return flight embarks at 3:45 p.m. The route will take place every Saturday through August 15, 2025, giving travelers most of the summer to plan a Caribbean vacation. 

The new flight follows major upgrades to Douglas-Charles Airport, like a a 6,351-foot runway extension and runway grooving. Those changes accommodate larger airplanes, lessen cancellations, and enhance safety. The terminal’s also been renovated for higher capacity and improved operational efficiency. Additionally, there’s a new international airport under construction at Wesley, located on the northeast part of the island in Saint Andrew Parish. 

Matt Stevens, Vice President of International Network at United Airlines, said: “United is proud to partner with the Discover Dominica Authority to add beautiful Dominica to our leading global route network. This addition further positions United as the airline of choice for customers looking to travel to unique destinations around the globe.”

Ms. Marva Williams, CEO of Discover Dominica Authority, commented: “This new service will enable Dominica to more fully capitalize on the increasing interest from travelers in visiting the destination, the added capacity of the service will also enable US-based tour operators to more confidently book group travel to Dominica, sharing our product offerings with more travelers than ever before, including world-class scuba and free diving, hiking, wellness and cultural experiences.”

