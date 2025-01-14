 Skip to main content
Hawaiian Airlines previews premium lounge in Honolulu

Hawaiian Airlines just offered a preview of its upcoming premium lounge at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). Set to open in 2027, the lounge is part of Alaska Air Group’s 3-year strategic plan following its merger with Hawaiian Airlines.

A premium space inspired by Hawaii

The new space will be situated in Terminal 1 by the entrance of the Mauka Concourse, with a footprint five times the size of the current lounge. The design is inspired by the natural elements of Hawaii, with organic forms, intentional areas of surprise, and tactile discovery. It’ll be a space imbued with ocean energy, with vivid colors, sculptural shapes, and reflective light beams. Both Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines guests can enjoy the serene environment.

Todd Traynor-Corey, vice president of guest products & experience at Alaska Airlines, said: “We are reimagining the travel experience with spaces that showcase our dedication to guest satisfaction and the unique culture of Hawai‘i. Our new Honolulu lounge will be the first-of-its-kind within this space and will offer a modern oasis for our guests to enjoy.”

Alisa Onishi, director of brand and culture at Hawaiian Airlines, added: “Our new Honolulu lounge will be a celebration of our guest’s voyage, thoughtfully crafted to honor the beauty and warmth of our island home. This space reinforces our commitment to providing an unrivaled travel experience that reflects the purpose and values of our hometown airline.”

The new Honolulu lounge complements the airline’s latest premium offerings throughout the islands. It follows the December opening of a second Premier Club at Kahului Airport in Maui (OGG), with planned enhancements at existing neighbor island lounges. Honolulu travelers can also recharge at Hawaiian’s Plumeria Lounge.

