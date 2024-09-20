In 2026, Hawaiian Airlines will become a part of oneworld Alliance

This week, Alaska Airlines closed its acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines. Even so, the two carriers will maintain separate branding and fly on distinct operating certificates (for now). While Alaska Airlines joined the oneworld Alliance in 2021 — a collaborative group of 13 carriers — Hawaiian Airlines has yet to do so. But that’s set to change, with a spokesperson confirming its future membership.

Hawaiian Airlines will become a oneworld Alliance member in 2026

The oneworld Alliance is a global partnership of 13 airlines that works to “deliver consistently a superior, seamless travel experience.” Across carriers, the oneworld fleet consists of more than 3,400 aircraft that travel to over 900 destinations. In the next year, Oman Air and Fiji Airways will join, followed by Hawaiian Airlines in 2026.

It’ll be a gradual process as Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines combine. While the two move toward flying on a single operating certificate, HawaiianMiles members should be able to redeem miles 1:1 on Alaska, indirectly unlocking oneworld benefits.

Not only that, but once Hawaiian is part of Oneworld, members of partner programs can use their miles to book Hawaiian travel. For example, members of American Airlines AAdvantage or British Airways Executive Club could use miles to take a trip to Hawaii.

An Alaskan Airlines spokesperson commented: “We expect Hawaiian to officially join oneworld in 2026 in conjunction with reaching a single PSS (Passenger Service System). In the meantime, HawaiianMiles members can enjoy elite benefits on oneworld member airlines by status matching to Alaska Mileage Plan and using their Mileage Plan number when traveling on oneworld member airlines later this fall.”