In 2026, Hawaiian Airlines will become a part of oneworld Alliance

In 2026, Hawaiian Airlines will join oneworld Alliance

By
Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 787-9
This week, Alaska Airlines closed its acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines. Even so, the two carriers will maintain separate branding and fly on distinct operating certificates (for now). While Alaska Airlines joined the oneworld Alliance in 2021 — a collaborative group of 13 carriers — Hawaiian Airlines has yet to do so. But that’s set to change, with a spokesperson confirming its future membership.

Hawaiian Airlines will become a oneworld Alliance member in 2026

Aloha sign and sunrise Hawaiian airlines
Hawaiian Airlines

The oneworld Alliance is a global partnership of 13 airlines that works to “deliver consistently a superior, seamless travel experience.” Across carriers, the oneworld fleet consists of more than 3,400 aircraft that travel to over 900 destinations. In the next year, Oman Air and Fiji Airways will join, followed by Hawaiian Airlines in 2026. 

It’ll be a gradual process as Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines combine. While the two move toward flying on a single operating certificate, HawaiianMiles members should be able to redeem miles 1:1 on Alaska, indirectly unlocking oneworld benefits. 

Not only that, but once Hawaiian is part of Oneworld, members of partner programs can use their miles to book Hawaiian travel. For example, members of American Airlines AAdvantage or British Airways Executive Club could use miles to take a trip to Hawaii. 

An Alaskan Airlines spokesperson commented: “We expect Hawaiian to officially join oneworld in 2026 in conjunction with reaching a single PSS (Passenger Service System). In the meantime, HawaiianMiles members can enjoy elite benefits on oneworld member airlines by status matching to Alaska Mileage Plan and using their Mileage Plan number when traveling on oneworld member airlines later this fall.”

Turkish Airlines adds route to Sydney, Australia
Turkish Airlines will begin flying to Sydney, Australia
Winglet of Turkish Airlines plane

Turkish Airlines flies to more countries than any other carrier. The airline’s network grows even more on December 4, 2024, when it adds Sydney, Australia to the mix. Marking the company’s second venture into the continent, the new routes fly four times weekly through Kuala Lumpur, on Airbus A350-900 aircraft.  The airline will also add non-stop routes in the future when it receives suitable airplanes. 

Turkish Airlines’ Sydney routes are a positive for both countries
Sydney Opera House Matthew de Rivera via Unsplash
Besides bolstering Turkish Airlines’ regional presence, the routes also strengthen ties between Turkey and Australia, helping drive trade, culture exchange, and tourism. Industry and government leaders expressed their optimism regarding the new flights.
About the new addition to global airline’s flight network, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat commented: “We are happy to announce the launch of our Sydney route, which opens another chapter for us in the continent. This new route not only enhances our flight network but also reaffirms our commitment to our presence in Australia as we connect our guests to new opportunities and experiences with the comfort and hospitality of Turkish Airlines. Sydney will also be our first destination in Australia to have non-stop flights when we receive the aircraft capable of making the journey in a single leg.”
Minister for Jobs and Tourism John Graham said: “I am thrilled that Turkish Airlines is touching down in Sydney for the first time, providing European travellers with direct access to our state’s world-class visitor experiences. The NSW Government has worked closely with Sydney Airport and Turkish Airlines to secure this new service. Sydney is the gateway to Australia and supporting this new route holds enormous potential for the growth of the state’s visitor economy.”
Sydney Airport CEO, Scott Charlton, commented: “This announcement of direct flights marks a significant milestone for travel to Europe, offering passengers seamless access to hundreds of destinations from Turkish Airlines’ Istanbul hub. We are proud that Turkish Airlines Sydney and NSW for their first non-stop service which is a strong endorsement of everything our city and state has to offer. In the meantime, passengers will get to experience Turkish Airlines’ award-winning service from Sydney to Istanbul via Kuala Lumpur in December 2024.
With more than 15,000 Turkish-born Australians in New South Wales and Türkiye consistently rated as one of the top destinations for Australian travellers, we’re confident this service will be strongly supported. Today’s announcement is also incredibly important for the Sydney and NSW economies and speaks to the impact of international aviation in supporting our visitor economy. We’re looking forward to Turkish Airlines inaugural flight and growing their services in the years to come.”

British Airways announces record 2025 North American summer schedule
British Airways announces record-breaking 2025 summer schedule
Tail fin of British Airways plane

In summer 2025, British Airways will fly more than ever to the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. During peak periods, there will be over 400 direct flights per week, including routes to 26 U.S. cities. Currently, the airline has more flights between the U.S. and the U.K. than anyone else and is the only Europe-based carrier with first-class cabins from London to America (and back).

British Airways 2025: Gear up for summer travel
Miami Beach Jason Briscoe via Unsplash
If you’re looking ahead to summer 2025, you can book now on the British Airways website. There, you’ll find the new routes, whether you’re headed to an F1 race or a rock concert. 
The summer schedule additions fly from London Heathrow, and include:

Delta will award up to 5,000 SkyMiles to United Way donors
Delta to award Sky Miles to charitable fliers
Delta Airplane fuselage

Delta Air Lines will reward good deeds, giving 5,000 SkyMiles to loyalty members who donate to United Way. The organization is one of the largest charities in the U.S., offering financial assistance to locales nationwide. 
Delta and United Way: Over 30 years of collaboration

Delta and United Way have a longstanding relationship that goes back 30 years. The carrier runs many promotions benefitting the charitable organization, like last December, when it matched donations to United Way’s Atlanta branch.

