JetBlue and United join forces to enhance the customer experience

JetBlue and United have announced a new collaboration, Blue Sky, that helps passengers on both airlines find flights and offers more chances to earn and redeem MileagePlus miles and TrueBlue points on both carriers. Benefits of each loyalty program—such as priority boarding, same-day standby or switch, and free access to preferred and extra-legroom seats—will be available on either airline.

Blue Sky provides more choice and value

Joanna Geraghty, CEO of JetBlue, said: “This collaboration with United is a bold step forward for the industry — one that brings together two customer-focused airlines to deliver more choices for travelers and value across our networks. United’s global reach perfectly complements JetBlue’s East Coast leisure network, and significantly expands the options and benefits for TrueBlue members, no matter where in the world they are traveling. This is a clear win for our customers and crewmembers, and supports our JetForward strategy.”

United CEO Scott Kirby said: “Blue Sky reflects our airlines’ shared focus on innovation and the customer experience. The JetBlue brand is tied to a great product and under Joanna’s leadership the airline continues to deliver for customers. We’re always looking for ways to give our MileagePlus members even more value and benefits and this collaboration gives them new, unique ways to use their hard-earned miles and find options that fit their schedule. Plus, our employees are really excited about United’s return to JFK for the longer-term and we’re all looking forward to starting up flights very soon.”

Blue Sky will bring the following benefits, with some beginning in the fall, pending regulatory review (via JetBlue):

  • United’s MileagePlus customers can earn and use miles on most JetBlue flights. JetBlue offers 90 daily flights between the Northeast and the Caribbean this summer – with regular nonstop direct flights to popular islands like Aruba, Barbados, and Jamaica. JetBlue’s TrueBlue members can earn and use points for flights on United’s extensive domestic and international network, the largest across the Atlantic and Pacific that includes popular destinations like Cape Town and Tahiti.
  • Each airline will offer flights on one another’s website and app to make booking across the two airlines’ complementary networks simple and easy. Blue Sky includes an interline agreement, not a codeshare, meaning each airline will continue to publish and market flights independently under its own brand and flight numbers.
  • The benefits of each airline’s loyalty program – priority boarding, complimentary access to preferred and extra legroom seats and same-day standby/switch – will be available when customers travel on the other airline’s aircraft.
  • As part of the airlines’ agreement, JetBlue will provide United access to slots at JFK International Airport for up to seven daily round-trip flights out of JFK Terminal 6 to begin as early as 2027. And, as part of a net-neutral exchange, JetBlue and United will exchange eight flight timings at Newark.
  • United will move its website and mobile app’s ability to sell hotels, rental cars, cruises and travel insurance, on both a stand-alone and package basis, to new technology and services provided by JetBlue’s Paisly platform.
