United invests in this next-generation aircraft design

By
United Airlines has invested in JetZero, a startup company aiming to produce blended wing body (BWB) aircraft. The BWB design promises significant fuel efficiency improvements and an elevated customer experience. The investment paves the way for United to buy as many as 100 planes, with the option to purchase 100 more. However, that depends on JetZero achieving development milestones, like producing a flying demonstrator by 2027, and meeting United’s safety, operating, and business standards.

BWB aircraft offer improved efficiency and comfort

JetZero’s BWB aircraft has a drag-reducing design, with the entire wingspan producing lift. That has the potential for a 50% fuel burn reduction per passenger in comparison to planes of comparable size. Additionally, the layout may reduce operating costs and lower carbon emissions. The JetZero Z4 aircraft will hold 250 travelers, with the ability to use conventional jet fuel, as well as sustainable fuel blends.

Andrew Chang, head of United Airlines Ventures (UAV), said: “If successful, JetZero has the potential to evolve our core mainline business by developing aircraft with a bigger, more comfortable cabin experience for our customers while increasing fuel efficiency across our network. United Airlines Ventures® was created to support our efforts to find innovative companies that can enhance the customer travel experience and help the airline lower its carbon footprint, and we believe JetZero reflects that philosophy.”  

Tom O’Leary, CEO and co-founder of JetZero, said: “United’s investment in our company signals the industry’s belief that new, innovative technology is needed in order to achieve the efficiency and cost savings that will be required to meet the continued growth in demand for air travel across the globe. JetZero is focused on one key technology – the airframe – that enables us to address all of the barriers to growth. This program is the only one in development today that promises efficiency and an elevated customer experience.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
