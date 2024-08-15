 Skip to main content
Alaska Airlines invests in futuristic-looking, eco-friendly airplane technology

Alaska Airlines investment in JetZero shows its commitment to sustainability

By
Alaska Airlines JetZero plane
Alaska Airlines

With a new investment in a leading-edge manufacturer, Alaska Airlines shows its commitment to more sustainable air travel. The company, JetZero, designs blending wing body (BWB) aircraft that use 50% less fuel and produce fewer emissions. That could be a gateway to the carrier’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Here’s the scoop on this innovative tech.

Alaska Airlines x JetZero: Futuristic looks and sustainable performance

JetZero airliner over coast
Alaska Airlines

Today, commercial aircraft appear mostly the same. A cylindrical fuselage, wing-mounted jet engines, and swept back wings define the modern airliner. While engineering specs differ, today’s passenger airplanes have a conventional appearance. JetZero looks to change that with its blended-wing body design, including two rear-mounted engines, and more efficient performance. Not only does that look cool, it’s easier on the environment — no wonder Alaska Airlines invested in the company’s future.

The airline made the investment through its Alaska Star Ventures (ASV) division, which aims to chart a path for aviation’s future. ASV seeks to identify technology to help the company reach its net-zero carbon goal by 2040. 

The JetZero BWB aircraft fuses the wings and fuselage into one, reducing aerodynamic drag significantly and resulting in an expected 50% lower fuel consumption. This translates into lower operating expenses and reduced carbon emissions. The plane’s roomy interior will also allow unique seating arrangements and a quieter ride. 

Diana Birkett Rakow, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Sustainability at Alaska Airlines, said “At Alaska, we are always looking for ways to innovate and shape the future of air travel for our guests, employees, and industry. We are proud to invest in JetZero’s development of this innovative next-generation aircraft, with a significant step-change in fuel efficiency. We and JetZero share a vision for more sustainable aviation, and we are excited to partner with them in creating that future.” 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
