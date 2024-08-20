 Skip to main content
Cleaner air travel? FAA awards $291M in grants for sustainable fuel development

New grants by the FAA encourage sustainable aviation

By
Airplane wing and purple sky
Tom Arrowsmith via Unsplash

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced $291 million in grants toward the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and other low-emission aviation technologies. Part of the Inflation Reduction Act, these Fueling Aviation’s Sustainable Transition (FAST) grants work to help the aviation industry’s goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050. 

FAST grants: A cleaner, more sustainable aviation industry

Southwest Airlines airplane at airport
Owen Lystrup via Unsplash

For all of air travel’s benefits, commercial aircraft produce substantial carbon emissions. Part of President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, these new FAST grants invest in cleaner technology, ensuring aviation’s sustainability for years to come. Here’s what’s included.

  • $244.5 million goes to 22 projects that blend, produce, store, or transport SAF. Studies related to SAF infrastructure requirements have also been funded. SAFs are jet fuels composed of renewable sources with lower carbon emissions and can be used on today’s aircraft. 
  • $46.5 million was awarded to 14 projects that apply, develop, or demonstrate low-emission aviation technologies. This funding will help enhance aircraft fuel efficiency, reduce carbon output, and boost SAF use.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg stated: “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to enhancing the safety, sustainability, and efficiency of our national air transportation system—and reaching our mid-century target of net-zero emissions. These grants will help put the world on a path toward decarbonizing aviation while fostering domestic economic growth and ensuring the U.S. retains its global leadership in aviation.”

“The projects are instrumental in advancing our environmental and economic sustainability goals by facilitating the development and implementation of sustainable aviation fuels,” noted Laurence Wildgoose, FAA Assistant Administrator for Policy, International Affairs and Environment. “All grant recipients are based in the U.S. and are working towards putting the aviation sector on a path to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions as outlined in the U.S. Aviation Climate Action Plan.”

