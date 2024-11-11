 Skip to main content
Clear’s latest service offers seamless air travel, from curb to gate

Clear Ambassador Assist smooths out air travel

By
clear ambassador assist security stations
Clear

Biometric company Clear’s latest service lets air travelers go from curb to gate with ease. Clear Ambassador Assist gives fliers a VIP experience, taking them directly to an airport lounge, restaurant, departure gate, or security. Clear launched the service at Denver International Airport (DEN) in September and continued the rollout on Oct. 31 at Dulles International Airport (IAD).

How Clear Ambassador Assist works

Clear

Passengers have two options for using Clear Ambassador Assist. The first is a curb-to-gate escort that takes them straight to their departure gate, an airport lounge, or a restaurant. The second is a curb-to-Clear escort that takes them to airport security. With both options, a Clear employee greets passengers and assists with luggage. Pricing for curb-to-gate begins at $149, while curb-to-Clear starts at $49. 

The programs are only available to Clear Plus members, and must be reserved 10 hours beforehand. A Clear Plus membership costs $199 annually. Children under 17 years old can participate free of charge. Booking is simple, with travelers required to select a departure airport, airline, date and time, and program choice.

Soon, Clear will roll out Ambassador Assist at Orlando International Airport (MCO), and by next year, plans to have it throughout its 58 airport network. 

Kyle McLaughlin, CLEAR’s Executive Vice President of Aviation, told Travel & Leisure: “CLEAR’s Ambassador Assist service is the perfect personalized compliment to our CLEAR Plus lanes. Our Ambassadors are already committed to providing the most seamless airport journey, and the curb-to-gate option adds yet another benefit our Members can rely on to ensure they win the day of travel.”

