Air India debuts this new service for Economy passengers

Air India has begun its “ZipAhead” paid service, which provides priority check-in and priority baggage handling to Economy passengers on routes within India. Travelers can buy “ZipAhead” up to 75 minutes before takeoff via the Air India website, airport ticketing offices (ATO), mobile app, and customer contact center.

ZipAhead caters to travelers on the go

“ZipAhead” is for timely travelers who aren’t eligible for other priority services, easing their trips through airports and on-ground touchpoints. Those who choose the service can check-in at the airline’s dedicated Premium Economy check-in counters, and receive priority baggage handling. As of now, the service is available at six Indian airports, including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengalaru, and Kolkata.

If purchased more than six hours before takeoff, the cost is INR 499 (5.73 USD). If purchased within six hours of departure, the price is INR 599 (6.87 USD). Platinum and Gold Members of Air India’s Maharaja Club loyalty program enjoy free priority services, no matter their class of travel or fare type.

The new service follows Air India’s continual improvements, like the purchase of 100 new Airbus aircraft, including 10 A350s and 90 A320s, including the A321neo. Those are in addition to 470 firm orders in over the prior year. Air India also recently entered a codeshare agreement with Virgin Australia, improving connectivity between India and Australia. The unilateral codeshare agreement lets Air India add its “AI” code to Virgin Australia flights, providing seamless travel between Delhi and Sydney or Melbourne. From there, travelers can connect to an additional 16 destinations in Australia and New Zealand.