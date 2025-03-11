 Skip to main content
Air India debuts this new service for Economy passengers

Air India

Air India has begun its “ZipAhead” paid service, which provides priority check-in and priority baggage handling to Economy passengers on routes within India. Travelers can buy “ZipAhead” up to 75 minutes before takeoff via the Air India website, airport ticketing offices (ATO), mobile app, and customer contact center.

ZipAhead caters to travelers on the go

Air India ZipAhead
Air India

“ZipAhead” is for timely travelers who aren’t eligible for other priority services, easing their trips through airports and on-ground touchpoints. Those who choose the service can check-in at the airline’s dedicated Premium Economy check-in counters, and receive priority baggage handling. As of now, the service is available at six Indian airports, including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengalaru, and Kolkata. 

If purchased more than six hours before takeoff, the cost is INR 499 (5.73 USD). If purchased within six hours of departure, the price is INR 599 (6.87 USD). Platinum and Gold Members of Air India’s Maharaja Club loyalty program enjoy free priority services, no matter their class of travel or fare type. 

The new service follows Air India’s continual improvements, like the purchase of 100 new Airbus aircraft, including 10 A350s and 90 A320s, including the A321neo. Those are in addition to 470 firm orders in over the prior year. Air India also recently entered a codeshare agreement with Virgin Australia, improving connectivity between India and Australia. The unilateral codeshare agreement lets Air India add its “AI” code to Virgin Australia flights, providing seamless travel between Delhi and Sydney or Melbourne. From there, travelers can connect to an additional 16 destinations in Australia and New Zealand. 

Soldier Mountain opens 250 new acres of skiable terrain in Idaho
Be among the first to try Soldier Mountain Bridge's new backcountry ski trails
Skier on Soldier Mountain Bridge

If you're a big fan of skiing in Idaho, you're in for a real treat. Soldier Mountain has just opened up another 250 acres of skiable wilderness in the Bridge Creek area (Soldier Mountain Bridge), and skiers all over the country are bouncing with anticipation to experience these new trails. With the addition of freshly carved cat roads and groomed bootpack trails, guests can enjoy this sprawling mountainside that has been off-limits for decades.
David Alden, the General Manager for Soldier Mountain, stated that it's been something everyone has wanted for a long time. "The Bridge Creek area is so close to our existing terrain and so visually inviting that nearly every guest who visits Soldier has looked at that area and wished it were accessible. Now it is. It is a huge step for Soldier Mountain."
This ambitious undertaking, named the Bridge Creek Sidecountry Project, is just one step in a series of leaps and bounds for the resort, including the opening of their new Snow Training Center.
"The Bridge Creek Sidecountry Project elevates Soldier Mountain to one of the most challenging and terrain-intensive ski areas in Idaho," Alden said. "The newly accessible terrain encompasses mid-angle glades and steep, north-facing trees and ridges, adding technical sidecountry to Soldier Mountain's world-class cat ski operation and our legendary inbounds bowls, glades, and groomers.
This project is just a piece of the puzzle to put Soldier Mountain on the map. There are two other major updates to the resort, one including a brand-new TRAX side-by-side UTV, which will haul guests to the top of the Bridge Creek on select days. This UTV is said to be a faster, nimbler way to move skiers into the backcountry than a traditional snowcat, but when the TRAX is unavailable, skiers can trek up the bootpack trails on foot.

Emirates renews partnership with this cruise line
Emirates and Costa Cruises continue partnership
Dubai Marina

Emirates has renewed its partnership with Costa Cruises, extending the agreement through 2027. The move further positions Dubai as a global cruise destination. The news was announced at ITB Berlin, “The World’s Leading Travel Trade Show”, which showcased global exhibitors and welcomed visitors from far and wide.
The partnership creates a seamless travel experience
From left to right: Daniel Caprile, Vice President Pricing and Revenue Management at Costa Crociere and Nabil Sultan, Executive Vice President Passenger Sales and Country Management at Emirates Emirates

The companies’ partnership continues after two decades of working together, where each has sought to enhance the customer journey. That includes highlighting Dubai as a premier cruise destination and creating seamless travel across air, land, and sea. Now, Emirates and Costa Cruises will implement joint marketing efforts, harmonized flight scheduling, and dedicated capacity, which uses “cruise blocks” with comfortable flights for cruise customers, tailored to the demand of essential markets. 

SWISS launches enhancements for these long-haul cabin classes
SWISS improves amenities on long-haul flights
SWISS Economy menu item

SWISS long-haul passengers seated in Economy and Premium Economy can now have a more enjoyable trip, with new amenities aimed at their senses. The new “SWISS Senses” program upgrades the long-haul flight experience, with a revamped interior, menu options, and more. The new concept is available now.
“SWISS Senses” elevates long-haul travel
SWISS A350 Economy seats SWISS

Once the airplane reaches cruise altitude, Economy and Premium Economy passengers will be served an apéritif alongside a Sbrinz cheese appetizer in tribute to Switzerland’s apéro culture. New main courses offer curated flavors, and pre-landing meals arrive on a tray or bento box. All passengers can enjoy extended snack offerings and more beverages like Swiss soda, Rivella, or Swiss red wine. Every Economy meal will use black tableware.

