Air India partners with this Australian airline to enhance connectivity

Air India and Virgin Australia have joined forces on a new codeshare agreement, enhancing connectivity between India and Australia. Via the unilateral codeshare agreement, Air India can now add its “AI” code to Virgin Australia flights. For Air India customers, that enables seamless travel from Delhi to Melbourne or Sydney, and offers further connections to 16 destinations in Australia and New Zealand.

Improved connections across Australia and New Zealand

Access to 16 destinations across Australia and New Zealand include: Adelaide, Ballina/Byron Bay, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Darwin, Gold Coast, Hamilton Island, Hobart, Launceston, Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth, Queenstown (New Zealand), Sunshine Coast, and Sydney. Not only that, but passengers can use a single ticket and have their bags checked throughout their itinerary.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, said: “Australia is one of Air India’s most important international markets, so it is incredibly exciting for us to be partnering with Virgin Australia to expand our presence in the region. While the partnership provides greater ease and access for the large Indian diaspora spread across the continent, it also opens up a whole new range of destinations for holidaymakers wanting to soak up the beaches of Gold Coast, discover Tasmania, or to explore the natural wonders of The Great Barrier Reef.”

Alistair Hartley, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Virgin Australia, said: “We are pleased to partner with Air India to make it easier for their customers to explore everything Australia has to offer. India is a growing tourism market for Australia and this partnership will encourage travellers arriving on one of Air India’s 14 weekly flights to explore more of our wonderful country thanks to seamless onward connections on the Virgin Australia network.” Alistair Hartley, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Virgin Australia.