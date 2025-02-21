 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Air India partners with this Australian airline to enhance connectivity

Air India enters codeshare agreement with Virgin Australia

By
air india virgin australia codeshare newsroom
Air India

Air India and Virgin Australia have joined forces on a new codeshare agreement, enhancing connectivity between India and Australia. Via the unilateral codeshare agreement, Air India can now add its “AI” code to Virgin Australia flights. For Air India customers, that enables seamless travel from Delhi to Melbourne or Sydney, and offers further connections to 16 destinations in Australia and New Zealand. 

Improved connections across Australia and New Zealand

Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne, Australia Denise Jans via Unsplash

Access to 16 destinations across Australia and New Zealand include: Adelaide, Ballina/Byron Bay, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Darwin, Gold Coast, Hamilton Island, Hobart, Launceston, Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth, Queenstown (New Zealand), Sunshine Coast, and Sydney. Not only that, but passengers can use a single ticket and have their bags checked throughout their itinerary.

Recommended Videos

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, said: “Australia is one of Air India’s most important international markets, so it is incredibly exciting for us to be partnering with Virgin Australia to expand our presence in the region. While the partnership provides greater ease and access for the large Indian diaspora spread across the continent, it also opens up a whole new range of destinations for holidaymakers wanting to soak up the beaches of Gold Coast, discover Tasmania, or to explore the natural wonders of The Great Barrier Reef.” 

Related

Alistair Hartley, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Virgin Australia, said: “We are pleased to partner with Air India to make it easier for their customers to explore everything Australia has to offer. India is a growing tourism market for Australia and this partnership will encourage travellers arriving on one of Air India’s 14 weekly flights to explore more of our wonderful country thanks to seamless onward connections on the Virgin Australia network.” Alistair Hartley, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Virgin Australia.

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Hawaiian Airlines closes this flagship lounge
Hawaiian Airlines will close its Apartment 1929 lounge
Apartment 1929 lounge

Hawaiian Airlines will close its Apartment 1929 lounge barely a year after its opening. The Honolulu-based airline will also wind down its premium airport VIP service. The closure occurs on March 14, barely a year past the lounge’s opening.

Hawaiian Airlines unveiled the VIP service and lounge in February 2024. The service didn’t require elite status, a special credit card, or a business or first-class ticket. Hawaiian passengers simply needed to pay for the service. But a year in, the tides changed, and both will be discontinued.
Hawaiian Airlines changes its strategy for premium experiences
Apartment 1929 lounge Hawaiian Airlines

Read more
United brings back this passenger favorite snack
The United stroopwafel returns
united airlines stroopwafel ua

Various airlines have signature snacks that are passenger favorites. Southwest has its peanuts, which originally symbolized its “peanut fares” in 1978. Delta has its Biscoff cookies, which are made by the Belgian bakery to this day. In 2015, United introduced its Stroopwafel —  a waffle-like cookie with caramel, cinnamon, and bourbon vanilla — which gained a following among travelers. The airline removed and brought back the snack time and again, which brought calls on social media for its return. Finally, fans got what they asked for, with United reintroducing the popular sweet.
A historic Dutch bakery produces United’s Stroopwafel

Daelman’s, a 121-year-old Dutch bakery, makes the Stroopwafel for United. The airline discontinued the snack in 2023 in an effort to revise its offerings with fresh choices. But with fans of the treat clamoring for its return, United heard their feedback and brought it back. On Instagram, the airline proclaimed, “The one. The Only. The Stroopwafel 🧇” and “We are officially back on board and we're being totally normal about it."

Read more
Emirates celebrates this significant milestone
Emirates celebrates 25 years in service
Emirates aircraft takeoff

2025 marks Emirates’ 25th year of connecting Bahrain to the world, and to celebrate, the airline held a special dinner with distinguished government officials, VIPs, and important members of the travel trade community. Since its founding in 2000, the carrier has experienced steady growth, and today serves more than 140 destinations.
Emirates connects travelers to work, leisure, and more

Emirates’ original flight landed in Bahrain on January 25, 2000, and since then, the route has flown more than 7.86 million passengers. The airline provides world-class connections for business, leisure, and VFR (visiting friends and relatives) destinations like London, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Chennai, and Dhaka. Additionally, the carrier continues upgrading its fleet, recently deploying the Airbus A350 on two of three daily flights from Bahrain, with every cabin class experiencing state-of-the-art comfort.

Read more