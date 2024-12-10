Air India just ordered 100 planes from this company

Building on strong passenger growth, Air India has ordered 100 Airbus aircraft. The order includes 10 widebody A350s and 90 narrowbody A320s, which include the A321neo. The planes will join Air India’s firm orders of 470 aircraft in the past year, including models from Boeing and Airbus. Previously, Air India had ordered 250 Airbus planes in 2023, comprised of 210 A320s and 40 A350s. The new order will put 350 Airbus aircraft in the Air India fleet.

The airline will also utilize Airbus’ Flight Hour Services-Component (FHS-C) to maintain its A350 fleet. This will keep the planes in perfect working order for routes worldwide.

Recommended Videos

Air India’s Airbus order paves the way for future growth

Air India and Airbus executives were enthusiastic about the order, noting the airline’s strong growth.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Air India, commented: “With India’s passenger growth outpacing the rest of the world, its significantly improving infrastructure and an aspirational young population increasingly going global, we see a clear case for Air India to expand its future fleet beyond the firm orders of the 470 aircraft placed last year. These additional 100 Airbus aircraft will help to position Air India on the path to greater growth and contribute to our mission of building Air India into a world-class airline that connects India to every corner of the world.”

Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO, said: “Having personally witnessed the formidable growth of the Indian aviation sector in recent months, I am glad to see Air India renew its trust in Airbus with this additional order for both our A320 Family and A350 aircraft. Through this continued partnership, we are committed to supporting the success of Air India’s “Vihaan.AI” transformation plan under Tata’s vision and leadership.”