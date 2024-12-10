 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Air India just ordered 100 planes from this company

Air India makes huge order from Airbus

By
Air India A350
Air India

Building on strong passenger growth, Air India has ordered 100 Airbus aircraft. The order includes 10 widebody A350s and 90 narrowbody A320s, which include the A321neo. The planes will join Air India’s firm orders of 470 aircraft in the past year, including models from Boeing and Airbus. Previously, Air India had ordered 250 Airbus planes in 2023, comprised of 210 A320s and 40 A350s. The new order will put 350 Airbus aircraft in the Air India fleet.

The airline will also utilize Airbus’ Flight Hour Services-Component (FHS-C) to maintain its A350 fleet. This will keep the planes in perfect working order for routes worldwide.

Recommended Videos

Air India’s Airbus order paves the way for future growth

Air India economy seating
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Air India and Airbus executives were enthusiastic about the order, noting the airline’s strong growth.

Related

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Air India, commented: “With India’s passenger growth outpacing the rest of the world, its significantly improving infrastructure and an aspirational young population increasingly going global, we see a clear case for Air India to expand its future fleet beyond the firm orders of the 470 aircraft placed last year. These additional 100 Airbus aircraft will help to position Air India on the path to greater growth and contribute to our mission of building Air India into a world-class airline that connects India to every corner of the world.”

Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO, said: “Having personally witnessed the formidable growth of the Indian aviation sector in recent months, I am glad to see Air India renew its trust in Airbus with this additional order for both our A320 Family and A350 aircraft. Through this continued partnership, we are committed to supporting the success of Air India’s “Vihaan.AI” transformation plan under Tata’s vision and leadership.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Jet Blue begins flying from New York to Bonaire
Jet Blue begins flying from JFK Airport to Bonaire
Sunrise in Bonaire

Yesterday, Jet Blue began flying from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to the island of Bonaire’s Flamingo International Airport (BON). The airline announced the route in May, and with its addition, Jet Blue now serves all the “ABC” islands — an abbreviation for the Dutch Caribbean islands of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao in the Leeward Antilles.
More details on the JFK to BON flight
Bonaire, Caribbean Netherlands Mitchel Wijt via Unsplash

The New York to Bonaire flight occurs twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Flight 1643 from JFK to BON departs at 7:00 a.m. and arrives at 12:46 p.m. Flight 1644 from BON to JFK takes off at 2:10 p.m. and lands at 6:30 p.m. Jet Blue is the only airline offering direct service between the two destinations. 

Read more
Air France adds nonstop route between Orlando and Paris
Air France will fly nonstop between Orlando and Paris
Dawn in Paris, France

After a decade-plus hiatus, Air France is bringing back a direct flight between Orlando and Paris. Beginning May 21, 2025, the route connects Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Charles de Gaulle International Airport (CDG). The addition marks the airline’s 18th U.S. destination.
Additional details of Air France’s new route
Orlando, Florida Mick Haupt via Unsplash

The MCO to CDG route will occur four times weekly, embarking on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Passengers get to fly on a modern Airbus A350-900, with a cabin configuration of 34 Business seats, 24 Premium, and 266 Economy. Flight AF096 departs Paris at 5:05 p.m. (local time), arriving in Orlando at 8:45 p.m. EST. Flight AF097 takes off from Orlando at 11:00 p.m. EST, and touches down in Paris at 1:30 p.m. (local time). 

Read more
Japan Air Lines introduces credit card for US customers
Japan Airlines debuts new credit card for US-based customers
JAL airplane taking off

Japan’s national carrier, Japan Airlines, recently announced a credit card for U.S.-based customers, the JAL USA Card, a Mastercard product. The dollar-based card works for both entry-level and premium members, with valuable rewards and chances to earn miles. The airline partnered with First National Bank of Omaha and Prestige International USA, Inc. for the new card.
Benefits of the JAL USA Card

The JAL USA card is different from most in that it offers two reward options: Basic Rewards and Premium Rewards. Basic Rewards accrues 1 mile for every $2 spent. Premium Rewards adds 1 mile for every $1 spent (on eligible purchases), along with a yearly upgrade charge. Accrued miles go to customers’ JAL Mileage Bank (JMB) accounts. Additionally, members can switch between Basic or Premium anytime without having to change cards.

Read more