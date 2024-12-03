 Skip to main content
Emirates celebrates addition of this state-of-the-art aircraft

Emirates introduces its newest airplane

Emirates Airbus A350-9000
Emirates

Last week, Emirates introduced its first Airbus A350-900 aircraft. At the exclusive unveiling in Dubai, guests got to experience the plane’s interior, featuring the latest tech and amenities. With the A350-900’s increased range, Emirates can better accommodate customer needs and explore route options. In addition, the cabin design enhances comfort across all seating classes.

Emirates plans to add 65 Airbus A350s

Emirates A350-900 Economy Seating
Emirates A350-900 Economy Seating Emirates / Emirates

Emirates’ new Airbus A350-900 joins its fleet of Boeing 777s and “double-decker” Airbus A380s. The airline has plans for a fleet of 65 A350s, helping global route expansion, including airports not suitable for larger planes. The first Emirates A350 is scheduled for takeoff on January 3, 2025, for a flight to Edinburgh. 

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group said: “Today is an exciting milestone for Emirates as we showcase our first A350 and usher in a new era for our fleet and network growth. This aircraft sets the stage for Emirates to spread its wings farther by offering added range, efficiency and flexibility to our network, enabling us to meet customer demand in new markets and unlock new opportunities in the cities that we serve.”

“Onboard, our updated interiors and seating configurations will help us deliver a more elevated and comfortable experience to travelers across every cabin class. The 65 Emirates A350s joining our fleet in the coming years fit into the airline’s broader plans to support our visionary leadership’s Dubai’s D33 Strategy, which will transform the city into a pivotal hub in the global economy by expanding its connectivity and reach.”

