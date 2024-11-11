Emirates awarded as the world's best airline

At the recent 2024 ULTRAs Awards, Emirates was recognized as the Best Airline in the World. Ultratravel — a luxury travel media brand — has held the awards since 2007, highlighting industry leaders across numerous categories. This year’s invite-only awards show took place at Kensington Palace in London, with luxury travel company managers and well-known travelers in attendance.

How Emirates earned the top spot at the 2024 ULTRAs

The Ultratravel publication reaches about 1.2 million readers. The ULTRAs awards consider the opinions of active and affluent travelers across the globe, who vote across many categories. This year, Emirates continued its recent run of awards, like Telegraph Travel’s “World’s Best Airline” and The Times and Sunday Times Travel Awards “Best Airline”.

Emirates keeps investing in improving the experience for its passengers. Last year alone, the airline performed a $4 billion renovation across eight aircraft, with refreshed interiors for five Boeing 777s and three Airbus A380s. The airline also spent $11 million on new premium lounges at Jeddah and London Stansted. The current lounge at Paris Charles De Gaulle also received an upgrade.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, commented: “We’re delighted to be recognised as ‘Best Airline in the World’ by the prestigious ULTRAs. Our investments in product and services, in our people, training and technology, all aim to elevate the travel experience at every step of the journey so our customers truly ‘fly better’, and we’ll always work hard to raise the bar for them. Our multi-billion dollar nose-to-tail refurbishment programme will see over 200 aircraft receive fully refreshed interiors that will take the Emirates experience to even greater heights. Thank you to our loyal customers, and we’ll keep moving forward at pace to offer the very best in international air travel.”