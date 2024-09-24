 Skip to main content
Emirates adds Boeing 777s with premium economy on six US routes

Emirates adding refurbushed Boeing 777s to its fleet

By
Emirates Boeing 777
Emirates

Next month, Emirates will add refurbished Boeing 777s to its fleet, serving six major US hubs. The upgraded planes will feature interior enhancements across all cabins, including Business Class and Premium Economy. The new interiors blend new colors and designs, including carpeting, wood finishing, and wall panels.

Emirates’ new 777s fly to these US destinations

Emirates 777 Premium Economy seating
Emirates Boeing 777 Premium Economy seating Emirates

By adding the retrofitted 777s to its fleet, Emirates will offer Premium Economy to and from 10 of 12 of its US gateways. In addition, the planes will feature the new Emirates 777 Business Class, with 1-2-1 seating, a personal mini-bar, lie-flat seating, and more. The airline’s continued introduction of Premium Economy across its US network lets passengers enjoy affordable luxury to Dubai and beyond, including Mumbai, Singapore, and Bangalore.

Next month marks the beginning of service for the new 777s, and they’ll offer the following schedule through early 2025:

  • Chicago – Emirates will introduce its retrofitted Boeing 777 three times weekly on EK 235 and EK 236 starting from 1 November 2024 and will increase to daily from 22 November 2024.
  • Boston – From 10 December 2024 Emirates’ newly-retrofitted Boeing 777 will serve the route three times weekly as EK 237 and EK 238, increasing to daily from 18 December.
  • Dallas Fort Worth – Emirates’ enhanced Boeing 777 aircraft will be deployed three times weekly on EK 221 and EK 222 from 9 January 2025, with daily flights starting from 15 January 2025. 
  • Seattle – The newly-configured aircraft featuring four cabin classes, including Premium Economy, will be rolled out on EK 229 and EK 230 from 24 January 2025.
  • Newark/Athens – From 10 February 2025, Emirates’ retrofitted Boeing 777 with refreshed interiors and new cabins will operate daily on EK 209 and EK 210
  • Miami/Bogotá – Emirates’ latest B777 experience will be introduced on EK 213 and EK 214, the service to and from Dubai and linking Miami with the Colombian capital, on four weekly flights from 19 February 2025, expanding to daily from 1 March 2025.

Regarding the addition of Premium Economy to morel US routes, Adnan Kazim, Deputy President, and Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates commented: “With the success and popularity of Premium Economy on routes like New York JFK, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Houston served by our refurbished A380, we look forward to bringing a new level of comfort and privacy to more cities with refreshed cabins on our Boeing 777s. The introduction of our refreshed product and ensuring consistent experiences in the sky on more routes is part of our long-standing commitment to the US and adding more premium options in a span of just a few months ensures we offer a competitive, value for money proposition for our customers.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days.
