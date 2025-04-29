 Skip to main content
This flight makes it easy to go from Dallas to Fiji

Malolo Island, Fiji
Malolo Island, Fiji Dean McQuade via Unsplash / Unsplash

Last December, Fiji Airways launched a direct route from Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (DFW) to Nadi International Airport (NAN) in Fiji. The route flies three times weekly, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, aboard an Airbus A350-900 XWB aircraft. Not only does that offer Americans quick access to the island nation, but it also connects Nadi to DFW’s over 250 international destinations. Additionally, with Fiji Airways recently joining the AAdvantage Program, those who usually fly with American or other oneworld Alliance members can now earn miles and points. 

What it’s like flying from DFW to Fiji

Kuata Fiji
Kuata, Fiji Nicolas Weldingh via Unsplash

TimeOut’s Kevin Gray experienced Fiji Airways’ new flight firsthand and reported on the experience. Once onboard in business class, he noted the attentive and friendly service, which included a bottle of Fiji water, an option for champagne or orange juice, and a hot towel. That was followed by a three-course meal consisting of appetizers like grilled prawns with pineapple salad, and pea watercress soup, along with main course choices like seared halibut salad, and barbecue chicken, followed by dessert. There was also a small breakfast menu with personalization options.

Business class consisted of a 1-2-1 configuration, letting solo travelers enjoy a window seat. The seats offered ample room, along with large TVs, storage cubbies, and touchscreen controls that allowed for adjustment of the seat from an upright to a lie-flat position. 

Once in Fiji, Kevin made a cultural excursion to a village on Viti Levu. There, he took the Sigatoka River Safari, and had the chance to interact with locals, participate in a Kava ceremony, and enjoy a traditional feast. 

Viti Levu is the largest island in the Fiji archipelago and hosts hotel chains like Sheraton and Westin, with the Nadi airport close by. Once in Fiji, travelers can adventure as they please, with access to snorkeling, surfing, and hiking.

