American Airlines announces new direct flight to Mexico

Starting March 6, 2025, American Airlines adds direct service between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Tampico International Airport (TAM), Mexico. Envoy Air will operate the flights via the regional American Eagle brand using Embraer E170 jets. Bookings open on September 16.

American Airlines’ DFW to TAM flight is the only direct option available

According to FlightAware, several carriers — like United, Viva Aerobus, American, and Mesa Airlines — already offer flights between DFW and TAM, but none are direct. American’s new route is the sole point-to-point option, providing a valuable addition for Mexico-bound passengers. By adding Tampico, American’s Mexico destinations total 31, the most of any airline.

Mexico is a popular destination for U.S. airlines. According to aviation analytics company, Cirium, American made 63,268 flights to and from Mexico in 2023. That’s an average of 1,216 trips per week, and 9.74 million passengers by year’s end. The country offers a warm respite during winter months and many cultural experiences.

The Embraer E170 is a regional aircraft that offers efficiency, space, and comfort. It’s max cruise speed is around 630 mph, with a service ceiling of 41,000 feet, and a 2,150 nautical mile range. Passengers can expect a quick, comfortable 732-mile flight between Dallas and Tampico.

Jim Moses, American Airlines’ Senior Vice President of DFW Operations, said in a statement: “We’re excited to continue expanding our network of more than 230 worldwide destinations we serve directly from DFW. American is proud to operate as the largest U.S. airline in Mexico and to give our customers this direct access to family, business, and leisure destinations across the country.”