 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

American Airlines adds direct route to Mexico for 2025

American Airlines announces new direct flight to Mexico

By
DFW Airport American Airlines
DFW Airport David Syphers via Unsplash

Starting March 6, 2025, American Airlines adds direct service between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Tampico International Airport (TAM), Mexico. Envoy Air will operate the flights via the regional American Eagle brand using Embraer E170 jets. Bookings open on September 16. 

American Airlines’ DFW to TAM flight is the only direct option available

Tailfins of American Airlines planes
American Airlines / American Airlines

According to FlightAware, several carriers — like United, Viva Aerobus, American, and Mesa Airlines — already offer flights between DFW and TAM, but none are direct. American’s new route is the sole point-to-point option, providing a valuable addition for Mexico-bound passengers. By adding Tampico, American’s Mexico destinations total 31, the most of any airline. 

Recommended Videos

Mexico is a popular destination for U.S. airlines. According to aviation analytics company, Cirium, American made 63,268 flights to and from Mexico in 2023. That’s an average of 1,216 trips per week, and 9.74 million passengers by year’s end. The country offers a warm respite during winter months and many cultural experiences.

Related

The Embraer E170 is a regional aircraft that offers efficiency, space, and comfort. It’s max cruise speed is around 630 mph, with a service ceiling of 41,000 feet, and a 2,150 nautical mile range. Passengers can expect a quick, comfortable 732-mile flight between Dallas and Tampico.

Jim Moses, American Airlines’ Senior Vice President of DFW Operations, said in a statement: “We’re excited to continue expanding our network of more than 230 worldwide destinations we serve directly from DFW. American is proud to operate as the largest U.S. airline in Mexico and to give our customers this direct access to family, business, and leisure destinations across the country.”

 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
United inks deal with Starlink for free in-flight Wi-Fi
United to offer free Starlink internet
United plane on tarmac

United Airlines will introduce new levels of in-flight connectivity next year, agreeing with SpaceX to provide Starlink internet on its mainline and regional fleet. The free service will offer gate-to-gate high-speed, low-latency internet, unlocking industry-leading features in the sky. 
Starlink will offer free, fast internet at 35,000 feet

United will begin testing the service in early 2025, with initial passenger flights later in the year. The airline plans to install Starlink on its entire fleet — more than 1,000 airplanes — in the coming years. That gives customers high-performance internet in the skies, all at no cost.

Read more
Virgin Atlantic will open a clubhouse lounge in Los Angeles
Virgin brings a new Clubhouse lounge to LAX
LAX Clubhouse Bar Virgin Atlantic

In Q1 2025, Virgin Atlantic will bring its iconic Clubhouse lounge experience to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Besides its signature touches — like a wide-open bar and social area, private spaces, and table-service dining — the lounge will feature L.A.-influenced details, giving patrons a true feel for the West Coast city.
Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse LAX: Work, relax, and socialize
Ruby Room, Virgin Atlantic LAX Clubhouse Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic Clubhouses are award-winning spaces where travelers can work, play, or prepare for the next leg of their journey. The lounges are the recipient of Newsweek’s “Best Airport Lounge” award and Skytrax World Airline Awards’ 2024 “Best Business Class Lounge in Europe”. The LAX clubhouse continues the tradition while adding unique L.A. flair.

Read more
A comprehensive study ranked the best airline rewards programs
Study shows the best airline rewards programs
Wing of KLM airplane

A recent study by Point.me ranked the world’s finest airline reward programs, using detailed data across multiple areas. The analysis looked at more than 60 frequent flyer programs, to help travelers maximize their travel plans. 
What the study looked at and what it found

Point.me is a real-time search and booking engine that helps travelers book flights using points. Using the service, customers can search for rewards flights from multiple airlines, track points and miles, and compare options while maximizing points. Using comprehensive data from its site and expert-level knowledge, Point.me ranked the best airline loyalty programs.

Read more