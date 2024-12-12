 Skip to main content
Fiji Airways debuts longest-ever flight from this US city

Fiji Airways debuts long-haul flight from the U.S.

By
Fiji coast
Fiji Fiji Airways

This week, Fiji Airways launched its longest-ever route, with direct service between Dallas Fort Worth, Texas, and Nadi, Fiji. For the moment, the flight will operate three times weekly: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The flight is aboard a state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 XWB, with premium accommodations for 334 passengers, including 33 lie-flat, aisle-access seats in business class.

The new route expands Fiji Airways’ global reach

Fiji
Fiji Fiji Airways

The route goes between Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (DFW) and Nadi International Airport (NAN). It’s part of the airline’s strategy to expand globally and improve connectivity. The flight is the carrier’s 26th international direct route and strengthens its North American footprint, joining flights from Los Angeles, Honolulu, San Francisco, and Vancouver. 

To mark the occasion, Fiji Airways is offering return flights from Nadi to Dallas starting at $1,999 per passenger. The discounted fare is available until December 17. 

Fiji Airways CEO and Managing Director Andre Viljoen said: “This new route significantly strengthens Fiji Airways’ connectivity across North America, making it easier than ever for U.S. travelers to access Fiji and the South Pacific, with seamless onward connections to Australia and New Zealand. In line with our mission, ‘We Fly for Fiji,’ this new service will bring up to 1,000 passengers to Fiji each week, supporting our nation’s tourism industry and creating new avenues for business collaboration between our two nations.”

DFW’s Chief Executive Officer, Sean Donohue commented: “DFW is excited to add the beautiful islands of Fiji to our growing portfolio of international destinations, bringing North Texas nonstop access to a tropical paradise and connecting Nadi with DFW’s network of more than 250 destinations around the world.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
