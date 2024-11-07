Fiji Airways now offers free messaging Wi-Fi to economy passengers

 Skip to main content
Fiji Airways adds free messaging Wi-Fi for economy passengers

By
On November 1st, Fiji Airways enhanced connectivity for its Economy passengers, offering free full-flight messaging Wi-Fi. Previously, Economy customers were limited to 15 minutes of messaging Wi-Fi. The complimentary service will be aboard modern Airbus A350 and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Here are the details. 

Now, all Fiji Airways passengers can stay connected

Flights can last hour after hour, and it’s nice to keep in touch with friends and family, firm up plans for arrival, or say goodbyes after a fun trip. That isn’t always possible for Economy passengers, who must pay for Wi-Fi, with many opting out of the cost. Now, Fiji Airways’ complimentary messaging Wi-Fi lets everyone stay connected throughout the flight.

Business class passengers will continue to experience free full-flight browsing Wi-Fi. The airline will also make browsing and streaming more economical for others, with value-focused plans beginning at $7.95. 

The new service follows Fiji Airways’ excellent performance in the recent APEX Official Airline Ratings. The carrier received the Five Star Major Airline Award for the third year in a row. It also was awarded for Best Entertainment in the APEX Passenger Choice Awards 2024. The accolades highlight the airline’s commitment to providing Fijian hospitality in the skies over the South Pacific and beyond.

A spokesperson for Fiji Airways commented: “At Fiji Airways, we believe that the journey should be as enjoyable as the destination itself. This initiative reflects our commitment to listening to our passengers and turning their feedback into innovative solutions that enhance the travel experience from start to finish.”

