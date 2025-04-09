 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Qantas adds direct flight to this Asian destination

By
Singapore at night
Singapore Mike Enerio via Unsplash / Unsplash

Qantas has begun nonstop service from Australia’s Northern Territory to Singapore, flying four times weekly aboard a Boeing 737-800. The route’s timing provides an easy connection to the airline’s flagship Singapore to London flight on an Airbus A380. The first flight departed Darwin on March 30, providing international travelers better access to the Northern Territory.

Improved travel between Australia, Singapore, and Europe

Singapore nature park
Singapore | Photo: Sergio Sala via Unsplash Image used with permission by copyright holder

Qantas CEO International, Cam Wallace, said: “We’re delighted to be offering Territorians another international connection and providing a faster and more seamless way to travel with Qantas to Asia and Europe. The new flights will provide more travel options both for locals and international tourists and will also strengthen the important trade and business links between Australia and Singapore.” 

Recommended Videos

The flight between Darwin, Northern Territory, and Singapore takes 4 hours 50 minutes, with 12 Business and 162 Economy seats. The route embarks Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Eligible Frequent Flyers and Qantas customers can access the Qantas Club in Darwin and the Qantas International First or Business Lounge at Singapore’s Changi Airport. 

Related

Singapore Tourism Board’s Executive Director, International Group HQ & Oceania, Oliver Chong, said: “It’s fantastic that Qantas is creating more access for Aussies to visit Singapore from the top end.  With Singapore just under 5 hours away from Darwin, it makes the city a perfect choice for a quick break, whether it be a whirlwind tour of our food, shopping, and attraction offerings or a chill-out time indulging in wellness and bar options.”

“Our fifth wildlife park – Rainforest Wild Asia, for example, has just opened its doors a few weeks ago and is already proving to be a success.  As a dynamic, ever-changing city, this new route would make it easier for Aussies to discover Singapore’s new delights or just return to enjoy their regular favorites.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
This airline is introducing special mattress pads for long-haul comfort
Air France adds luxurious mattress pads to long-haul Business class
Air France Sofitel mattress pad

Air France is making long-haul Business class flights even more comfortable by adding plush mattress pads. The airline is partnering with Sofitel, the Accor Group’s luxury hospitality brand, to introduce the mattress pads on every Business class seat. The airline will begin rolling out the pads in July 2025, ensuring a luxurious flight, regardless of the destination.
Air France and Sofitel designed the mattress pad for cloud-like comfort

Air France and Sofitel collaborated on the mattress pads’ design “to make passengers feel like they’re floating on a cloud.” Passengers can roll out the pad to cover the seat for an additional layer of cushioning, no matter the seat position. The blanket’s made in a shade of grey, a signature color of the Business class cabin. When travelers arrive at their seats, they’ll find the pad alongside slippers, a pillow, and a blanket.

Read more
This US airline is adding three Asia Pacific routes
United adds routes to these three Asia Pacific destinations
Adelaide, Australia

United Airlines has announced new flights to Bangkok, Thailand; Adelaide, Australia; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The airline also plans to start daily service from Hong Kong this fall. United will be the only U.S. airline offering routes to Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, and the Adelaide flight will be the first-ever direct flight route from the U.S.

The airline will also add a second daily flight between San Francisco and Manila, which begins on October 25. United is the only U.S. carrier flying to the Philippines, with routes to Manila and Cebu.
United will serve 32 cities in the Pacific region
Bangkok, Thailand Florian Wehde via Unsplash

Read more
New study reveals the best airlines for booking a last-minute ticket
Upgraded Points' new study lists best airlines for last-minute booking
Airplane in mountains

The need for an airplane ticket can appear out of nowhere. Maybe a friend wants to take a last-minute ski trip before the lifts close. An urgent work assignment might require your presence in a faraway place. Or you could want to get away during an ideal weather window.

Which airlines are best for these last-second trips? To find out, Upgraded Points studied more than 21,000 flights across the 10 busiest domestic routes and analyzed daily fares for two weeks straight. The study found what passengers really pay when booking one week prior. 
The airlines with the cheapest and most expensive last-minute fares

Read more