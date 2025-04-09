Qantas adds direct flight to this Asian destination

Qantas has begun nonstop service from Australia’s Northern Territory to Singapore, flying four times weekly aboard a Boeing 737-800. The route’s timing provides an easy connection to the airline’s flagship Singapore to London flight on an Airbus A380. The first flight departed Darwin on March 30, providing international travelers better access to the Northern Territory.

Improved travel between Australia, Singapore, and Europe

Qantas CEO International, Cam Wallace, said: “We’re delighted to be offering Territorians another international connection and providing a faster and more seamless way to travel with Qantas to Asia and Europe. The new flights will provide more travel options both for locals and international tourists and will also strengthen the important trade and business links between Australia and Singapore.”

The flight between Darwin, Northern Territory, and Singapore takes 4 hours 50 minutes, with 12 Business and 162 Economy seats. The route embarks Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Eligible Frequent Flyers and Qantas customers can access the Qantas Club in Darwin and the Qantas International First or Business Lounge at Singapore’s Changi Airport.

Singapore Tourism Board’s Executive Director, International Group HQ & Oceania, Oliver Chong, said: “It’s fantastic that Qantas is creating more access for Aussies to visit Singapore from the top end. With Singapore just under 5 hours away from Darwin, it makes the city a perfect choice for a quick break, whether it be a whirlwind tour of our food, shopping, and attraction offerings or a chill-out time indulging in wellness and bar options.”

“Our fifth wildlife park – Rainforest Wild Asia, for example, has just opened its doors a few weeks ago and is already proving to be a success. As a dynamic, ever-changing city, this new route would make it easier for Aussies to discover Singapore’s new delights or just return to enjoy their regular favorites.”