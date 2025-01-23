The coolest things to do in Singapore, from Michelin dining to sidecar tours and more

Table of Contents Table of Contents Stay at a top-rated hotel Ride through the night in a sidecar Explore Fort Siloso Enjoy a wellness activity (or two) Be one with nature at the Singapore Botanic Gardens Explore sustainable tourism Dine at a Michelin-starred restaurant Take part in a teahouse workshop End the night at one of Asia’s best bars

If you’re looking for a destination where modern innovation meets timeless tradition, then Singapore is the place to be. Known for its futuristic skyline, beautiful green spaces, and delicious street food, this city-state has it all. Founded as a British colony in 1819, Singapore gained independence in 1965 and has since grown into one of the world’s most dynamic cities. Oh, and it boasts the strongest passport in the world, giving its citizens access to more destinations visa free than anywhere else!

We’ve teamed up with the Singapore Tourism Board to bring you the coolest things to do in Singapore, from cultural gems to sustainable attractions that will make your trip unforgettable.

Stay at a top-rated hotel

If you’re landing in Singapore after conquering the longest flight in the world from New York City, why not treat yourself to a luxurious stay? The Singapore Tourism Board suggests starting your adventure with a top-rated hotel experience. Capella Hotel stands out as the No. 1 best hotel brand in the world and the No. 1 hotel in Singapore, even snagging the prestigious Travel + Leisure World’s Best Award for 2024. Its spa is the perfect place to unwind after a marathon flight.

Other standout options include the newly renovated Parkroyal Collection Faber House, blending style with comfort, and the stunning Raffles Sentosa Singapore, perched on a clifftop with 62 contemporary private pool villas.

Ride through the night in a sidecar

For an unforgettable way to experience Singapore, hop into a vintage Vespa sidecar and ride through the night! The Singapore Sidecars Night Tour, recommended by the Singapore Tourism Board, takes you on a thrilling journey with the slogan, “You drink, we drive.” The tours are in groups of up to 40 participants, and you can choose from tour durations of 60, 120, or 180 minutes.

As you cruise through the city, you’ll glide past the Singapore skyline (absolutely stunning after dark) and make a scenic stop by the Singapore River. It’s an adventurous and stylish way to see the city lights while soaking up the energy of Singapore at night.

Explore Fort Siloso

Step back in time at Fort Siloso, Singapore’s only preserved coastal fort, which played a key role in defending the country during World War II. This historic site is a must-see for history buffs and is one of the best things to do in Singapore.

Wander through the Surrender Chambers, where life-sized wax figures of Japanese and British soldiers recreate pivotal moments in the war. As you stroll the grounds, you’ll also encounter authentic remnants of war structures and a fascinating collection of WWII memorabilia.

Enjoy a wellness activity (or two)

Wellness is woven into the fabric of life in Singapore, making it a perfect destination for relaxation and rejuvenation. From serene retreats to cutting-edge holistic centers, the options are endless for those seeking self-care. The Singapore Tourism Board highlights Eu Yang Sang TCM Clinic, where ancient remedies of Traditional Chinese Medicine meet modern wellness with balms and tonics that rejuvenate the body and mind.

For a luxurious stay, Sofitel Sentosa Singapore offers a range of treatments, from hydrating facials to oyster shell powder scrubs. If you’re craving a nature-inspired experience, visit XIU Nature Connections for forest therapy, where you can immerse yourself in Singapore’s biophilic landscapes.

Be one with nature at the Singapore Botanic Gardens

Need a breath of fresh air? Head to the Singapore Botanic Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a must-see for nature lovers. With 166 years of lush greenery, serene lakes, and charming statues, it’s the perfect place to relax. If you’re craving even more outdoor magic, check out Bird Paradise, Google’s top trending Singapore destination of 2023. Here, you can feed colorful birds, enjoy bird presentations, and join guided wildlife tours.

Explore sustainable tourism

Sustainable tourism is thriving in Singapore, blending innovation with eco-friendly initiatives. Marina Bay Sands, Asia’s top destination for business, leisure, and entertainment, leads the way with green practices. At Gardens by the Bay, over 1.5 million plants and towering solar-powered SuperTrees make a futuristic carbon-offset oasis.

Even Jewel Changi Airport, home to one of the best business class cabins on Singapore Airlines, features the stunning HSBC Rain Vortex that recirculates rainwater to cool the space, while 2,000 trees and 100,000 shrubs create a lush indoor paradise.

Dine at a Michelin-starred restaurant

Eating is easily one of the best things to do in Singapore. Singapore’s culinary scene continues to shine, with the 2024 Michelin Guide awarding the city 3 three-starred restaurants, 6 two-starred spots, and 42 one-starred gems. For an unforgettable dining experience, the Singapore Tourism Board suggests savoring French-Asian fusion at Odette or indulging in Peranakan flavors at Candlenut. For local fare, Labyrinth is a must, while Born and Air offer creative, world-class dishes.

Take part in a teahouse workshop

For a one-of-a-kind cultural experience, the Singapore Tourism Board highlights the Yixing Xuan Teahouse Workshop. Led by a father-daughter duo, this internationally loved Tea Appreciation workshop lets you discover the art of brewing and savoring a perfect pot of tea. Learn about the rich traditions and surprising health benefits of tea while enjoying an immersive, relaxing session.

End the night at one of Asia’s best bars

After a day of exploring, why not end the night with a drink at one of Asia’s best bars? Singapore is home to several award-winning spots, including Jigger & Pony, Nutmeg & Clove, Atlas Bar, and Sago House. Whether you’re a cocktail connoisseur or just looking to unwind, these places are perfect for rounding off your list of things to do in Singapore with style and a fantastic drink.