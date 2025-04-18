Move over wine tours — Mendoza’s Spirited Asado experience is your new must-do

Table of Contents Table of Contents About SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites

SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites in Mendoza is turning Thursday nights into a spirited celebration of Argentina’s food and drink culture. The hotel’s new Spirited Asado Experience kicks off with a guided tasting of premium local distillates, including Andes Single Malt whisky from The Williams Casanegra Distillery and ultra-premium gins, vodkas, and liqueurs from Andina Cía. Destilería – Argentina’s only distillery that produces its own alcohol.

Guests sample rare spirits alongside artisanal charcuterie, then gather for a traditional open-air asado featuring perfectly grilled cuts like sweetbreads, chorizo, flank steak, and ribs. It’s an immersive, social dining experience that combines Mendoza’s culinary roots with a modern twist.

Recommended Videos

Priced at $150 USD per person, the event is open to both hotel guests and the public, with perks for those staying on-site.

About SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites

Founded by legendary winemaker Susana Balbo and her daughter Ana Lovaglio Balbo, SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites is Mendoza’s newest luxury boutique hotel. Designed to feel like a private estate, the property celebrates wine, wellness, art, and nature, creating a personalized guest experience led by two of Argentina’s most celebrated hosts.

The hotel features just seven spa suites, each with in-room wellness amenities like a steam room, massage table, and sensations shower, plus dry saunas in select suites. Guests can dine at La VidA, the signature restaurant offering bold Argentine flavors, open-flame cooking, and wine-inspired cocktails. Additional amenities include a lounge bar, wine cellar, heated pool, local artisan shop, and a dedicated tasting room.



You can book the experience directly on the hotel’s website.