 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Do you need a passport for the Dominican Republic? Here’s what to know

Planning a trip to the Dominican Republic? Let’s talk passport rules

By
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Jenny Wu / Unsplash

A couple of years ago, I was at the airport, excited for a long-awaited tropical escape, until I overheard someone talking about passport rules. That’s when it hit me: I hadn’t checked mine. Was it still valid? Would I even be allowed to board? Cue the frantic Googling and last-minute panic.

If you’re planning a trip to the Dominican Republic, you might be wondering about passport rules, too. Do you need a passport for the Dominican Republic? How long does your passport need to be valid? Do your children need a passport, too? Here’s everything you should know before you go.

Recommended Videos

Do U.S. citizens need a passport for the Dominican Republic?

Man holding a passport in his hand at the airport
Global Residence Index / Unsplash

Yes, if you are a U.S. citizen, you need to have a valid passport to enter the Dominican Republic by air. According to the U.S. Department of State, your passport should be valid for the duration of your stay. But here’s a tip: Many travel experts (and some airlines) recommend having at least six months of validity left on your passport, just to be safe.

Related

Now, if you’re taking a closed-loop cruise (one that starts and ends at the same U.S. port), you technically don’t need a passport book. Instead, you can use an original birth certificate and a government-issued photo ID (like a driver’s license). Despite this exception, carrying a passport is still highly recommended, as it makes re-entry into the U.S. easier in case of unexpected travel disruptions.

Visa requirements for the Dominican Republic

Avenida George Washington, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Michelen Studios / Unsplash

Good news – U.S. citizens don’t need a visa for stays of up to 30 days, according to the U.S. Department of State. However, travelers need to purchase a tourist card, which is usually included in the airline ticket price. And if you’re planning to stay longer than 30 days, you need to apply for an extension through the Dominican Republic’s migration department.

For travelers from other countries, visa requirements vary. Some can enter visa-free, while others need to apply in advance. To avoid surprises, check with the nearest Dominican Republic consulate or embassy before you go.

Can you travel to the Dominican Republic with a passport card?

U.S. passport card inside passport book with an American flag in the background
Evgenia Parajanian / Shutterstock

A passport card is not valid for international air travel, including flights to the Dominican Republic. It is only good for land and sea travel between the U.S. and Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. So if you’re flying, you’ll need a passport book. However, if you’re arriving on a closed-loop cruise, a passport card might be accepted along with a government-issued ID. Still, having a full passport book is always the safest bet.

What happens if you travel to the Dominican Republic without a passport?

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Wikimedia Commons

If you attempt to fly to the Dominican Republic without a valid passport, the airline will not allow you to board. Airlines are responsible for verifying passport requirements, and failing to present one will likely result in being denied boarding. Now, let’s say you’re already in the Dominican Republic and lose your passport (yikes). In that case, you’ll need to visit the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate to get a temporary passport so you can return home.

Remember: According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, carrying a passport book ensures the smoothest re-entry process, and failing to have one may lead to delays and additional screening.

Passport rules for kids flying to the Dominican Republic

little girl standing next to suitcase in airport
Gustavo Fring / Pexels

Flying with little ones? Every child, regardless of age, needs their own passport to fly to the Dominican Republic. A birth certificate alone won’t cut it.

If your child is traveling on a cruise, a birth certificate and government-issued ID (for those 16 and older) may be accepted, but a passport is still recommended. Also, if a child is traveling without both parents, you might need extra paperwork, like a notarized consent letter from the non-traveling parent(s).

Tips for a hassle-free entry to the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.
Asael Pena / Unsplash

Before you head off to paradise, here are a few tips to make your entry smooth and stress-free:

  1. Check your passport’s expiration date. The Dominican Republic only requires it to be valid for the length of your stay, but some airlines may enforce the six-month rule.
  2. Keep your travel documents handy. Have your passport and any required entry forms (like a tourist card) ready to go when you arrive at customs.
  3. Make copies of your passport. Carry a photocopy and keep a digital copy in your phone or email, just in case you lose it.
  4. Confirm visa requirements. If you’re staying beyond 30 days or aren’t a U.S. citizen, double-check the visa rules ahead of time.

So, do you need a passport for the Dominican Republic?

Hand holding two U.S. passports
Global Residence Index

For most travelers, including U.S. citizens, a valid passport book is required to enter the Dominican Republic by air. But if you’re cruising on a closed-loop itinerary, you might be able to use a birth certificate and government-issued ID instead. Bottom line? Double-check the latest entry requirements before you go, because nothing ruins a tropical vacation faster than getting turned away at the airport.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
Is luggage with a lifetime warranty worth it? Here’s what you need to know
A lifetime warranty sounds great, but does it deliver?
A person pulling a carry-on suitcase through the airport

Have you ever had to deal with damaged luggage? If you have, you’re not alone. In fact, more than one in three travelers have had their bags damaged when traveling. And I was one of those unlucky travelers when I got my luggage back at the airport, only to find it battered and with a broken wheel. That experience helped me realize how important it is to invest in durable luggage, and I began exploring options that offered lifetime warranties. 

The appeal of a lifetime warranty is undeniable. It promises peace of mind and long-term reliability. But is luggage with a lifetime warranty worth it? Does a lifetime warranty mean your bag will last forever? Let's look into what these warranties cover, their pros and cons, and whether they're worth the extra cost.
What does a lifetime warranty actually mean for luggage?

Read more
Stargazing in the darkest national park in the U.S. — what you need to know
This dark sky location is so pretty it will give you chills
Stargazing at Death Valley National Park

Stargazing enthusiasts around the world come to this one U.S. national park for the chance of a lifetime. From crystal clear views of the Milky Way and surrounding planets, visitors can take in the other-worldly sights of meteor showers, deep sky objects, and of course, every favorite constellation. Where am I speaking of, you might ask? Death Valley National Park.

While you might only view this national park as the hottest in the country, it actually breaks all kinds of other records, too, including a gold tier ranking from the National Dark Sky Association: the darkest national park. Here's everything you need to know about stargazing at this iconic location.
How to stargaze at Death Valley National Park

Read more
Essential things to do before leaving for vacation: Check these off your list
Don’t leave for vacation without doing these 10 things
Hikers on vacation

I used to think preparing for vacation just meant packing a suitcase and heading to the airport. That is, until I came home from a trip to find my mailbox overflowing, my houseplants dried out, and an unsettlingly high electricity bill from forgetting to turn off the AC. Needless to say, I quickly learned that going on vacation requires some pre-trip preparation, and that includes making sure things at home are taken care of. Ever since that chaotic return, I’ve made it a priority to check off a complete pre-trip list before heading out the door, and you should too! Here are the things to do before leaving for vacation. 
Your vacation pre-trip checklist
1. Check your travel documents and reservations

Let me tell you, nothing derails a trip faster than realizing your passport is expired or your hotel booking isn’t confirmed. Save yourself the headache by double-checking everything in advance.

Read more