Cherry blossoms in Portland? This spring package from Ritz-Carlton brings a taste of Japan to Oregon

When most people think of cherry blossom season in the United States, Washington, D.C. usually steals the spotlight. But tucked away in the Pacific Northwest, Portland, Oregon offers its own stunning spring spectacle – one that might just surprise even seasoned travelers. Each year, delicate pink sakura blossoms burst into color across the city, transforming Portland into an unexpected haven for blossom lovers.

To celebrate this fleeting and magical season, The Ritz-Carlton, Portland has partnered with the Portland Japanese Garden, widely regarded as the most authentic Japanese garden outside of Japan, to offer a luxurious new experience: the Spring Serenity Package. Designed to blend beauty, culture, and relaxation, the package includes a stay in one of the hotel’s elegant rooms, daily breakfast for two, a rose tea amenity by TEALEAVES, valet parking, and two admission tickets to the Japanese Garden.

Guests can also indulge in seasonal spa treatments, savor spring afternoon tea with live jazz, and enjoy sweeping views of the city, all while wrapped in the spirit of sakura season.

How to book your stay

Booking your cherry blossom escape at The Ritz-Carlton, Portland is easy. To reserve the Spring Serenity Package, be sure to enter Promotional Code: EB5 in the Corporate/Promotional code box when making your reservation online. You can also call +1 (971) 900-4500 and request the promotional code to book over the phone. For toll-free reservation numbers outside the U.S., visit the Global Reservation Numbers page on the Ritz-Carlton website.

The package is available for stays between March 19, 2025, and June 20, 2025.

It’s also important to note that the Portland Japanese Garden, included with your package, is closed on Tuesdays.