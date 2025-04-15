These airlines are offering free elite status when you fly down under

In 2025, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are offering free elite status for round-trip flights to Sydney, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand. Not only that, but recipients enjoy Mileage Plan MVP elite status through the end of 2026. And since both airlines are a part of the oneworld alliance, elite status transfers to multiple airlines.

Explore the South Pacific and enjoy these MVP Elite Status perks

To receive elite status, Mileage Plan members must book travel on alaskaair.com or hawaiianairlines.com for routes between the continental U.S. and Sydney, Australia, or Auckland, New Zealand. The promotion goes through December 31, 2025, and passengers receive elite status upon completion of their trip. MVP elite status brings perks like priority check-in and boarding, bonus miles on all flights, complimentary preferred seating, upgrades when available, and free checked bags.

For Mileage Plan members in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines provide the most direct routes from Portland and Seattle to Auckland and Sydney via a connection in Honolulu. Routes from the PNW, San Diego, and other cities through the continental U.S. fly to Honolulu on Alaska or Hawaiian aircraft before continuing on Hawaiian Airlines widebody long-haul planes.

Hawaiian embarks for Sydney five times weekly, with service throughout the year. The airline flies to Auckland three times weekly through April 30, before seasonal service re-starts on November 16.

Alex Judson, Managing Director of Partnerships and International at Alaska Airlines, said: “With the combined network of Alaska and Hawaiian, it’s more convenient than ever for our guests to book a flight to Australia and New Zealand for the trip of a lifetime – and reward themselves with the benefits of MVP elite status for future flying benefits.”