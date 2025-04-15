 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

These airlines are offering free elite status when you fly down under

You can earn free elite status on these airlines

By
Sydney Opera House
Sydney Opera House Kyle Hinkson via Unsplash / Unsplash

In 2025, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are offering free elite status for round-trip flights to Sydney, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand. Not only that, but recipients enjoy Mileage Plan MVP elite status through the end of 2026. And since both airlines are a part of the oneworld alliance, elite status transfers to multiple airlines.

Explore the South Pacific and enjoy these MVP Elite Status perks

Piha Beach, Auckland, New Zealand
Piha Beach, Auckland, New Zealand Lean Xview via Unsplash

To receive elite status, Mileage Plan members must book travel on alaskaair.com or hawaiianairlines.com for routes between the continental U.S. and Sydney, Australia, or Auckland, New Zealand. The promotion goes through December 31, 2025, and passengers receive elite status upon completion of their trip. MVP elite status brings perks like priority check-in and boarding, bonus miles on all flights, complimentary preferred seating, upgrades when available, and free checked bags. 

Recommended Videos

For Mileage Plan members in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines provide the most direct routes from Portland and Seattle to Auckland and Sydney via a connection in Honolulu. Routes from the PNW, San Diego, and other cities through the continental U.S. fly to Honolulu on Alaska or Hawaiian aircraft before continuing on Hawaiian Airlines widebody long-haul planes. 

Related

Hawaiian embarks for Sydney five times weekly, with service throughout the year. The airline flies to Auckland three times weekly through April 30, before seasonal service re-starts on November 16. 

Alex Judson, Managing Director of Partnerships and International at Alaska Airlines, said: “With the combined network of Alaska and Hawaiian, it’s more convenient than ever for our guests to book a flight to Australia and New Zealand for the trip of a lifetime – and reward themselves with the benefits of MVP elite status for future flying benefits.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
This US airline is adding three Asia Pacific routes
United adds routes to these three Asia Pacific destinations
Adelaide, Australia

United Airlines has announced new flights to Bangkok, Thailand; Adelaide, Australia; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The airline also plans to start daily service from Hong Kong this fall. United will be the only U.S. airline offering routes to Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, and the Adelaide flight will be the first-ever direct flight route from the U.S.

The airline will also add a second daily flight between San Francisco and Manila, which begins on October 25. United is the only U.S. carrier flying to the Philippines, with routes to Manila and Cebu.
United will serve 32 cities in the Pacific region
Bangkok, Thailand Florian Wehde via Unsplash

Read more
New study reveals the best airlines for booking a last-minute ticket
Upgraded Points' new study lists best airlines for last-minute booking
Airplane in mountains

The need for an airplane ticket can appear out of nowhere. Maybe a friend wants to take a last-minute ski trip before the lifts close. An urgent work assignment might require your presence in a faraway place. Or you could want to get away during an ideal weather window.

Which airlines are best for these last-second trips? To find out, Upgraded Points studied more than 21,000 flights across the 10 busiest domestic routes and analyzed daily fares for two weeks straight. The study found what passengers really pay when booking one week prior. 
The airlines with the cheapest and most expensive last-minute fares

Read more
This airline will no longer fly to Tahiti
Delta will no longer fly to Tahiti
Tahiti

Delta Air Lines will no longer fly to Tahiti, according to Cirium schedules and comments by the airline. The cancelled route flies between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Faaa International Airport (PPT) in Papeete, French Polynesia, three times weekly. It was Delta’s only route to PPT and was scheduled to resume seasonal service in October. But now, it’ll no longer fly as of June 7.
Papeete is a conduit to French Polynesia
Tahiti Narno Beats via Unsplash

PPT is an international gateway to French Polynesia, where travelers can branch out to Tahiti, Bora Bora, and Moorea. The Points Guy asked Delta the reason for the change, and the airline commented: "Delta will discontinue nonstop service between Los Angeles (LAX) and Tahiti (PPT) as we adjust our schedule to best meet customer demand. The final flight will operate on June 7, 2025." 

Read more