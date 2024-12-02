This airline received an award for the best inflight food and beverage

Recently, Alaska Airlines received the 2024 Business Traveler North America Award for Best Inflight Food & Beverage. The recognition highlights the airline’s creative and sustainable culinary offerings, which exhibit the West Coast’s unique character. Alaska Airlines has invested significantly in F&B, giving guests in all cabins an enjoyable experience at 35,000 feet.

Alaska Airlines offers West Cost-inspired fare in the sky

Whether beer from a Seattle-based brewery or Michelin Star-inspired meals from a San Francisco chef, Alaska Airlines brings West Coast fare to aviation. Not only that, but all seating classes can enjoy the offerings, for a restaurant-quality meal in the sky. The 2024 Business Traveler North America Award for Best Inflight Food & Beverage recognizes these premium options.

Highlights of Alaska Airlines inflight menu include:

Cloud Cruiser Custom Craft Beer by Seattle-based Fremont Brewing

Hot meals on Premium and Main Cabin flights over 1,100 miles

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher, a crisp, non-alcoholic sparkling water

Michelin Star-inspired recipes by San Francisco-based chef Brandon Jiu

Additionally, guests can pre-order hot meals from two weeks to 20 hours in advance by using the Alaska App or on alaskaair.com.

Todd Traynor-Corey, Vice President of Guest Products at Alaska Airlines, said: “We are incredibly honored to receive this award, which reflects our team’s passion for delivering a remarkable travel experience and dedication to offering curated food and beverage products that represent the best of the West Coast. This recognition inspires us to continue creating memorable inflight moments with our menus that combine quality, creativity and sustainability. I want to thank our incredible food and beverage team and flight attendants for their dedication and hard work each day, ensuring our guests experience exceptional service and care.”