This airline received an award for the best inflight food and beverage

Alaska Airlines awarded for having best food and beverage

By
Chef Brandon Jew
Recently, Alaska Airlines received the 2024 Business Traveler North America Award for Best Inflight Food & Beverage. The recognition highlights the airline’s creative and sustainable culinary offerings, which exhibit the West Coast’s unique character. Alaska Airlines has invested significantly in F&B, giving guests in all cabins an enjoyable experience at 35,000 feet.

Alaska Airlines

Whether beer from a Seattle-based brewery or Michelin Star-inspired meals from a San Francisco chef, Alaska Airlines brings West Coast fare to aviation. Not only that, but all seating classes can enjoy the offerings, for a restaurant-quality meal in the sky. The 2024 Business Traveler North America Award for Best Inflight Food & Beverage recognizes these premium options.

Highlights of Alaska Airlines inflight menu include:

  • Cloud Cruiser Custom Craft Beer by Seattle-based Fremont Brewing
  • Hot meals on Premium and Main Cabin flights over 1,100 miles
  • Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher, a crisp, non-alcoholic sparkling water
  • Michelin Star-inspired recipes by San Francisco-based chef Brandon Jiu

Additionally, guests can pre-order hot meals from two weeks to 20 hours in advance by using the Alaska App or on alaskaair.com.

Todd Traynor-Corey, Vice President of Guest Products at Alaska Airlines, said: “We are incredibly honored to receive this award, which reflects our team’s passion for delivering a remarkable travel experience and dedication to offering curated food and beverage products that represent the best of the West Coast. This recognition inspires us to continue creating memorable inflight moments with our menus that combine quality, creativity and sustainability. I want to thank our incredible food and beverage team and flight attendants for their dedication and hard work each day, ensuring our guests experience exceptional service and care.”

New government report calls out these airlines before hearing next week
Government report details airline fees
Passengers on airplane

Today, a Senate subcommittee report calls out airlines for charging passengers “junk fees” for seat selection or carry-on bags, and racking up billions of dollars in the process. For seat selection alone, five airlines more than $12 billion between 2018 and 2023. In the past, that “unbundled cost” was included with a standard ticket. 

The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations issued the critical report ahead of a hearing next week, where executives from Delta, Spirit, Frontier, United, and American will testify.
How airlines added more costs for everyday travelers

Read more
Hawaiian Airlines will discontinue this nonstop route to the mainland
Hawaiian Airlines will discontinue route to Austin, Texas
Honolulu, Hawaii

Next year, Hawaiian Airlines will end its nonstop flight from Honolulu to Austin, Texas. The last trip will occur on March 26, 2025, with a gradual ramping down until then. The airline launched the route in April 2021, looking to seize on Austin’s tech hub status and interest in Hawaii travel. The cancellation reflects a lack of popularity and Hawaiian’s further integration with Alaska Airlines post-merger.
Hawaiian Airlines is fine-tuning its network after recent merger
Austin, Texas Image used with permission by copyright holder

Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines recently joined forces and will integrate and optimize their offerings. Part of that is fine-tuning routes and schedules, leading to the cancellation of the Honolulu to Austin flight. At the moment, the route operates three times per week aboard an Airbus A330-200. In January, that decreases to twice per week before ending on March 26, 2025.

Read more
The Boom XB-1 reaches new milestone, paving the way for supersonic commercial aviation
The Boom Supersonic XB-1 continues journey to supersonic speeds
Boom Supersonic XB-1

Boom Supersonic is on a mission to bring Mach 1 speeds to commercial aviation. The company got closer on November 16 when its XB-1 aircraft approached supersonic flight. The XB-1 is a test bed for the company’s planned Overture aircraft, designed to bring the speed of sound to everyday air travel. Boom continues its measured, step-by-step approach to making that a reality.
On its latest flight, the Boom XB-1 neared supersonic speeds
Boom Supersonic XB-1 Boom Supersonic
 
The XB-1’s November 16 test flight was its eighth of ten planned sessions. During the eighth flight, Boom measured the aircraft’s handling with its stability augmentation system switched off. The XB-1 passed the test, showing that a pilot can safely control high-speed flight in case of a system failure. During the 54-minute flight, the maximum altitude was 25,040 feet, and the maximum speed was Mach .82. With each subsequent test, the aircraft continues to fly faster and higher as it approaches the sound barrier. 

Boom Supersonic commented on the test: “Designing a plane that is both very stable and very fast is a challenge, especially for high-speed aircraft like XB-1. One of the major accomplishments of the XB-1 program was converging on a design that does not rely on computerized augmentation to stay safe in the air, unlike many modern fighter jets that use automated systems to make constant adjustments to the flight path in order to maintain stability. While XB-1 does have this kind of system, called the stability augmentation system, the team is assessing the aircraft with the system off at increasing speeds—this is a requirement prior to supersonic flight that XB-1 successfully cleared during this flight.”

Read more