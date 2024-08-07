United Airlines changes a policy for Basic Economy tickets

Sometimes, you just want to get where you’re going, without any frills or upgrades. That can mean the lowest fare, no extra amenities, and barely any luggage. For that type of no-frills traveler, United offers its Basic Economy seats. Offering the lowest price, no cancellation, and no checked or carry-on luggage (aside from a personal item), it’s a frugal, spartan option.

Despite that, United announced a change that makes life easier for Basic Economy passengers. Here’s what to know.

United now offers online check-in for Basic Economy passengers

In the past, Basic Economy ticket holders had to check in at airport kiosks, without the option of doing so online. The aim was to prevent them from bringing restricted carry-ons aboard, with United staff performing in-person inspections. But that’s changed, and as of August 6, Basic Economy passengers can check in via United.com, the United app, or at a kiosk.

Still, the airline aims to prevent carry-ons by requiring a credit card number beforehand. If a Basic Economy customer brings one, they’ll be charged $65. In addition, at check-in, passengers must indicate their total number of bags.

Before the announcement, United tested the system at its hub, Chicago’s O’Hare Airport. According to the airline, the results were positive, with gate-checked bags decreasing. The new process is still in the rollout phase, and the airline said some Basic Economy ticket holders might still need to check in at kiosks.

The change follows other airlines revising their basic economy policies, like Jet Blue, which will allow one carry-on bag per customer starting in September.