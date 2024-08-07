 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Flying basic economy? United Airlines just made it easier

United Airlines changes a policy for Basic Economy tickets

By
Boeing 787-MAX-8 for United Airlines
United Airlines

Sometimes, you just want to get where you’re going, without any frills or upgrades. That can mean the lowest fare, no extra amenities, and barely any luggage. For that type of no-frills traveler, United offers its Basic Economy seats. Offering the lowest price, no cancellation, and no checked or carry-on luggage (aside from a personal item), it’s a frugal, spartan option. 

Despite that, United announced a change that makes life easier for Basic Economy passengers. Here’s what to know.

Recommended Videos

United now offers online check-in for Basic Economy passengers

Economy cabin, United Airlines
Ian Abbott via Flickr

In the past, Basic Economy ticket holders had to check in at airport kiosks, without the option of doing so online. The aim was to prevent them from bringing restricted carry-ons aboard, with United staff performing in-person inspections. But that’s changed, and as of August 6, Basic Economy passengers can check in via United.com, the United app, or at a kiosk.

Still, the airline aims to prevent carry-ons by requiring a credit card number beforehand. If a Basic Economy customer brings one, they’ll be charged $65. In addition, at check-in, passengers must indicate their total number of bags.

Before the announcement, United tested the system at its hub, Chicago’s O’Hare Airport. According to the airline, the results were positive, with gate-checked bags decreasing. The new process is still in the rollout phase, and the airline said some Basic Economy ticket holders might still need to check in at kiosks. 

The change follows other airlines revising their basic economy policies, like Jet Blue, which will allow one carry-on bag per customer starting in September. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
These are the airlines with the most legroom in economy class
Will you be able to sit back and relax on your next flight?
Legroom airplane

Have you ever found yourself cramped into an economy seat on a flight, yearning for just a few extra inches of space to stretch your legs? Or maybe you’ve experienced the luxury of extra legroom, where every mile feels smooth and breezy. In a world where air travel has become a routine part of life for many, the quest for a comfortable journey is more pertinent than ever. Understanding which airlines prioritize passenger comfort through generous legroom can make a world of difference.

In a recent study, Upgraded Points has meticulously examined the legroom offerings of various U.S. airlines, providing valuable insights for travelers everywhere. The study lists the average amount of legroom by airline using data from Google Flights.
The airlines with the most and least legroom

Read more
Visiting Sonoma? This airline will check your wine for free — but is it worth it?
Getting your wine home from Sonoma just got easier
Wine shipment

Sonoma County, a top destination for wine lovers, offers a plethora of vineyards and tasting experiences. However, transporting these cherished bottles back home has always been a challenge. Avelo Airlines’ new program is set to change that, offering a worry-free solution that lets you focus on savoring the finest wines without worrying about the cost of shipping.

As of this Saturday, May 25, coinciding with National Wine Day, Avelo Airlines is introducing an exciting new ‘Wine Travels Free’ program on flights departing from the Bay Area’s Sonoma County Airport (STS). This innovative initiative allows travelers to check a case of wine at no extra charge, making it easier than ever to bring home a few bottles from the world-famous wine region.
‘Wine Travels Free:’ the details

Read more
Report: These are the best (and worst) airlines to fly on Memorial Day weekend
The airlines you should fly Memorial Day Weekend
Hawaiian Airlines airplane over the ocean

Memorial Day is a time to honor our fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom. Though it’s easy to get caught up in the long weekend and associated festivities, it’s also good to reflect on the life we enjoy in the USA. 

Memorial Day also gives us an additional day to get out and explore without using vacation time or missing work. While one day might not seem like a lot, three days in a row are a nice chunk for a semi-extended trip. For some, that means hopping on a plane and flying hundreds (or thousands) of miles to relax and recharge.

Read more