American Airlines adds its 30th destination in Mexico

American Airlines adds a flight to Puerto Escondido

By
Puerto Escondido
Puerto Escondido Crisoforo Gaspar Hernandez via Unsplash / Unsplash

With its new direct route to Puerto Esconidod (PXM), American Airlines will have more flights to Mexico than ever. PXM is the airline’s 30th Mexican destination, making it the leader among domestic airlines. The debut trip to PXM embarks on December 3, 2025.

Puerto Escondido: Sun, surf, and seafood

Puerto Escondido
Puerto Escondido Lorraine Mojica via Unsplash

Puerto Escondido is a sought-after surfing locale, with giant waves forming at Playa Zicaleta, and consistent, fun surf at La Punta. The peak surf season runs from June to October, and when not surfing, travelers can enjoy Puerto’s quaint atmosphere and boho chic feel. There aren’t giant hotels and international chains. Instead, there are local restaurants and hotels, and a laid-back spirit. But it’s not just for surfers—sunbathers and food connoisseurs can also find plenty to savor. 

American will fly to PXM year-round, with twice-weekly trips from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Passengers can enjoy the flight aboard an Embraer E175 with premium seating available.

José A. Freig, American’s Vice President of International, Contact Center Operations and Service Recovery, said: “With the announcement of American’s 30th destination in Mexico — Puerto Escondido — we further solidify our position as the leading U.S. airline in the country with an operation and network that is unmatched. Puerto Escondido is quickly becoming a top destination for travelers in search of tropical and relaxing getaways, and we are confident that our new service from Dallas-Fort Worth will offer our customers the opportunity to experience a unique part of Mexico.” 

American Airlines’ new flight to PXM follows its recent Mexico route additions, like Tampico (TAM) in March and flights from Oklahoma to Cancun (CUN) this November. 

