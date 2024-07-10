This Mexico resort is great for surfers

 Skip to main content
Stay and surf: This Mexico resort takes you to the waves

Views from the moondeck of Secrets Resort
Moondeck of Secrets Resort Hyatt Corporation / Hyatt Corporation

Surfing offers a sensation unlike anything. There’s the wave rising underneath you, its energy apparent as it forms a mound. Then, the board begins to plane, and the glide begins, water flowing underneath. You pick your line, left or right, and rocket across the surface. It’s pure joy. 

But to do that, you need waves — ideally, good waves. Sometimes that involves travel to noted spots like Hawaii, Costa Rica, and Mexico. Even better is staying on the beach, so you can wake up, fuel up, and hit the ocean. One resort in Mexico lets you do just that while living in the lap of luxury. Here are the details.

Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort: Luxury living in the pursuit of waves

Coastline of La Lancha, Punta Mita, Mexico
La Lancha, Punta Mita, Mexico Fernando Gutierrez via Unsplash / Unsplash

Set on the northern coast of the Bay of Banderas, the adults-only Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort caters to surfers of all levels. 295 suites sit among a tropical landscape, with the Sierra Madre Mountains in the distance. Infinity pools and rooftop lounges let you cool off and unwind. But the highlight is the surf.

Just outside the resort, surf spots line the Punta Mita Peninsula. With north, south, and west breaks, there’s a wide swell window, providing consistent action. In the summer, Burros’ reefs can offer double-overhead tubes. Litibú Beach has average waves but lets you get away from the crowds. 

Never been on a surfboard? Don’t worry, the resort offers lessons for all levels. Besides that, there’s paddleboarding, kayaking, and more. 

Also notable is the resort’s all-inclusive nature. Described by Hyatt as Unlimited-Luxury, guests enjoy endless gourmet à la carte meals, 24-hour room and concierge service, nightly entertainment, and daily activities.

If you surf your heart out and need a day off, try one of the resort’s daily excursions to Puerto Vallarta. Options include sunset sailing and exploring the marine ecosystem. End the day by visiting one of Secrets’ 13 restaurants and 12 bars. We’d try the Gohan Sushi Bar, and recharge as the sun sets.

