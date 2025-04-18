This airline will offer free WiFi to its loyalty members

American Airlines and AT&T will work together to provide free WiFi on more than 2 million flights per year, starting in January 2026. The service will be offered exclusively to AAdvantage loyalty members. After rollout, American will provide free WiFi on more aircraft than any other domestic airline.

WiFi powered by satellite technology

Starting next January, American will offer free WiFi on aircraft outfitted with Viasat and Intelsat high-speed satellite connectivity, which make up about 90% of its fleet. Before the rollout, American performed a limited-time complimentary WiFi test on particular routes, with performance exceeding expectations. The airline is also slated to equip over 500 regional aircraft with free WiFi by year’s end.

Heather Garboden, Chief Customer Officer, American Airlines, said: “Our customers greatly value staying connected while in the air, whether communicating with friends, getting work done, checking in on social media or streaming their favorite subscription services. We’ve been working diligently to outfit our aircraft with best-in-class high-speed Wi-Fi and together with AT&T are proud to offer those services at no cost to our most loyal customers.”

Jenifer Robertson, EVP & GM Mass Markets, AT&T, said: “People want to be connected. Everywhere. All the time. Whether it’s staying in touch with those who matter most, following a favorite sports team or catching up on that show everyone is talking about, connectivity brings people a world of possibilities. By advancing connectivity, everything becomes more immediate and accessible anywhere they go. We are proud to partner with American Airlines to connect people to what matters most to them — even in the sky.”