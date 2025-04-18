 Skip to main content
This airline will offer free WiFi to its loyalty members

American Airlines 787
American Airlines / American Airlines

American Airlines and AT&T will work together to provide free WiFi on more than 2 million flights per year, starting in January 2026. The service will be offered exclusively to AAdvantage loyalty members. After rollout, American will provide free WiFi on more aircraft than any other domestic airline.

WiFi powered by satellite technology

Delta WiFi
American Airlines

Starting next January, American will offer free WiFi on aircraft outfitted with Viasat and Intelsat high-speed satellite connectivity, which make up about 90% of its fleet. Before the rollout, American performed a limited-time complimentary WiFi test on particular routes, with performance exceeding expectations. The airline is also slated to equip over 500 regional aircraft with free WiFi by year’s end. 

Heather Garboden, Chief Customer Officer, American Airlines, said: “Our customers greatly value staying connected while in the air, whether communicating with friends, getting work done, checking in on social media or streaming their favorite subscription services. We’ve been working diligently to outfit our aircraft with best-in-class high-speed Wi-Fi and together with AT&T are proud to offer those services at no cost to our most loyal customers.”

Jenifer Robertson, EVP & GM Mass Markets, AT&T, said: “People want to be connected. Everywhere. All the time. Whether it’s staying in touch with those who matter most, following a favorite sports team or catching up on that show everyone is talking about, connectivity brings people a world of possibilities. By advancing connectivity, everything becomes more immediate and accessible anywhere they go. We are proud to partner with American Airlines to connect people to what matters most to them — even in the sky.”

This airline is introducing special mattress pads for long-haul comfort
Air France adds luxurious mattress pads to long-haul Business class
Air France Sofitel mattress pad

Air France is making long-haul Business class flights even more comfortable by adding plush mattress pads. The airline is partnering with Sofitel, the Accor Group’s luxury hospitality brand, to introduce the mattress pads on every Business class seat. The airline will begin rolling out the pads in July 2025, ensuring a luxurious flight, regardless of the destination.
Air France and Sofitel designed the mattress pad for cloud-like comfort

Air France and Sofitel collaborated on the mattress pads’ design “to make passengers feel like they’re floating on a cloud.” Passengers can roll out the pad to cover the seat for an additional layer of cushioning, no matter the seat position. The blanket’s made in a shade of grey, a signature color of the Business class cabin. When travelers arrive at their seats, they’ll find the pad alongside slippers, a pillow, and a blanket.

This US airline is adding three Asia Pacific routes
United adds routes to these three Asia Pacific destinations
Adelaide, Australia

United Airlines has announced new flights to Bangkok, Thailand; Adelaide, Australia; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The airline also plans to start daily service from Hong Kong this fall. United will be the only U.S. airline offering routes to Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, and the Adelaide flight will be the first-ever direct flight route from the U.S.

The airline will also add a second daily flight between San Francisco and Manila, which begins on October 25. United is the only U.S. carrier flying to the Philippines, with routes to Manila and Cebu.
United will serve 32 cities in the Pacific region
Bangkok, Thailand Florian Wehde via Unsplash

New study reveals the best airlines for booking a last-minute ticket
Upgraded Points' new study lists best airlines for last-minute booking
Airplane in mountains

The need for an airplane ticket can appear out of nowhere. Maybe a friend wants to take a last-minute ski trip before the lifts close. An urgent work assignment might require your presence in a faraway place. Or you could want to get away during an ideal weather window.

Which airlines are best for these last-second trips? To find out, Upgraded Points studied more than 21,000 flights across the 10 busiest domestic routes and analyzed daily fares for two weeks straight. The study found what passengers really pay when booking one week prior. 
The airlines with the cheapest and most expensive last-minute fares

